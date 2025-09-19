Texas Man Almost Threw Out Cash-Filled Envelope – Facebook Helps Find Owner and Her Reaction Melts Hearts

A Texas man, Shawn Davis, found an envelope full of cash, which he assumed to be a piece of trash. On Friday, he stopped at a Valero convenience store and spotted a piece of paper on the ground. He bent down to toss it in the trash, but quickly realized it was something else.

As per his interview on KSAT-TV, “Next thing you know it’s a pretty heavy piece of paper.” He opened the envelope and saw $20 bills and a cashier’s check. He had no idea who the owner was, so he took the help of the internet.

He posted about it on Facebook to help him locate the rightful owner of the envelope. There was a tiny clue in the envelope, the check that was addressed to Boerne daycare Lil Explorers.

He shared the photo of the envelope on the Boerne Breaking News FB page with a message, ‘FOUND: Envelope full of cash and a personal money order for daycare payment. Found at Valero on 46, IF THIS IS YOURS CALL ME!!’

Facebook users came through. Within half an hour, they located the owner. After the post went viral, he added, ‘It was 20 minutes or so before the owner was able to reach out. If I found it at 9:00, it was back in her hands by about 10 that evening.’

He then met the owner, who turned out to be a woman at the Valero, and returned the envelope to her. He shared, ‘It was awesome — she was so happy.’ She showed him her ID to confirm her identity, but he told her, ‘I said, ‘In my heart, I know it’s you, but I just have to be certain,’ and we laughed.’

Texas Man Nearly Threw Out Cash-Stuffed Envelope. Social Media Sleuths Helped Him Return the Money in an Hour https://t.co/D8pB9VbgBG — People (@people) September 19, 2025



After hearing about his good deed, many netizens chime in to appreciate the man. One added, ‘Pretty hard to do the right thing in the city of San Antonio. As good as some people can be here, the bad ones are on a whole different level.’

Some pointed out his hat, saying, ‘Strickland Propane’, implying integrity and him following the same principle. Another one added, ‘God Bless him for doing the right thing.’ Such selfless acts inspire everyone around to go an extra mile to help people.

One person came forward with her own story when she found a wallet with credit cards and ID. she added, ‘I googled the address and it wasn’t far from my house so I went to the address on the ID and returned it to the person who had lost it thank God I found it and returned it was the right thing to do and another time I found someones ID and mailed back then I didn’t know about Google so Mailed it.’