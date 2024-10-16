Donald Trump Urged People to Vote on January 5 — And Everyone Cracked The Same Joke

Former president Donald Trump's recent rally at an Oaks, Pennsylvania, Town Hall was riddled with unnecessary rambling, unintelligible responses, and a major slip-up. The GOP nominee urged the audience to vote responsibly on January 5, i.e., two months after election day. “I’ll tell you, if everything works out, if everybody gets out on January 5, or before. You know, it used to be, you’d have a date. Today, you can vote two months before, probably three months after. They don’t know what the hell they’re doing," he said.

Netizens, naturally, flocked to social media to take digs at Trump's comment. "He mixed up his coup date and the election date," a comment also read, alluding to the January 6 Capitol attack. "Old man is so cooked. He’s thinking about the second insurrection he’s planning on 1/5," echoed another post.

"Trump’s gotta stop [ad-libbing]. He’s gibberish when he goes off script. He can’t put words together, can't articulate ANY policy, only repeats his lies, deflects his crimes and shortcomings onto others, and thinks he’s a comedian with his failed comedy routine," an X user wrote in a scathing commentary. "Maybe it’s code for plan B after he loses again?" another suggested.

But the mockery did not stop there. "Trump’s cognitive decline on full display. He wants you to get out and vote 'on January 5.' Trump’s just babbling now, he doesn’t even know what he’s saying and doesn’t care," an X user criticized. "Personally, I want a president who knows when Election Day is…but go ahead you all, you heard him, you can vote for him on January 5," another chimed. "He doesn’t even know what day the election is. No wonder he won’t release his medical records," a netizen mocked.

As per rules, voters cannot cast ballots in any state beyond election day. Votes cast by mail or absentee voters may be counted, but they must be postmarked on or before election day. Trump has been an outspoken critic of mail-in voting, labeling it as 'corrupt' and 'dangerous' in 2020. He claimed that they would result in a 'rigged' election and 'massive electoral fraud.' These allegations encouraged some of his supporters to spread a conspiracy theory that officials from the Huntington Place ballot-counting station, in Detroit, tried to manipulate the 2020 election, as per The Independent.

Trump also made a bogus assertion that there were more votes cast than voters themselves, which was quickly refuted given that only a little more than 250,000 of the 670,000 residents cast ballots. However, as reported by CNN, the Republican leader's campaign, this time around, has changed its stance and is making a last-ditch effort to support early and mail-in voting.

“I will once and for all secure our elections. We’re going to go to paper ballots. We’re going to have same-day voting and voter ID. We’re going to do it properly. We’re going to have good, secure, beautiful elections. We never want what happened in 2020 to happen again,” he said. “But until then, Republicans must win. And we must use every appropriate tool available to beat the Democrats. Whether you vote early, absentee, by mail, or in person, we’re going to protect the vote,” he asserted.