Donald Trump Under Fire After Granting Limited Immunity To Ghislaine Maxwell—Virginia Giuffre’s Family Slams ‘Disturbing’ Comments

Ghislaine Maxwell is the convicted accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, and her team has been trying their best to get leniency for her for her 20-year sentence. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche recently met with Maxwell.

It is believed that this visit was on behalf of President Donald Trump, and there was a discussion of early release or parole in exchange for Ghislaine’s testimony before Congress.

However, not everyone appreciates this move. There are many people on both sides of the aisle who think it is a privileged move that President Trump played with Ghislaine, where she might downplay Trump’s role in Epstein’s life in exchange for her freedom.

Todd Blanche being the former lawyer for President Trump during his trail in New York is not exactly the optics they might be going for.

Aside from political figures, it is the families of victims of Epstein who are most outraged. Among them is Virginia Giuffre’s family, who have publicly condemned Trump’s remarks on Ghislaine Maxwell.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell, was granted limited IMMUNITY by the DOJ during her meetings with the Department of Justice. Maxwell answered questions for about nine hours over two days. The Trump Administration gave immunity to a child predator. Never forget it. pic.twitter.com/UlFyIJ46zZ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 25, 2025

During his recent trip to Scotland and on Air Force One while on his way back, Trump asserted that Epstein “stole” young women who worked at his Mar‑a‑Lago spa. These stolen girls included Virginia Giuffre, too. Trump then claimed that this was the reason he expelled Epstein from the club. He emphasized that it was the workplace boundaries that ended their relationship, not criminal allegations.

However, Giuffre’s family has rejected Trump’s framing. They do not agree with his narrative and have said that any discussion of Maxwell’s clemency in Trump’s presence would be a profound injustice.

They again talked about Virginia’s recruitment as a teenager by Maxwell and Epstein while working at Trump’s club. They condemned Trump’s attempt to soften Maxwell’s culpability by not mentioning her name.

NEW: Family of Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivor Virginia Giuffre responds to Trump’s claim that Epstein “stole” her from Mar-a-Lago: “It was shocking to hear President Trump invoke our sister and say that he was aware that Virginia had been ‘stolen’ from Mar-a-Lago. It makes us… pic.twitter.com/BPjbNRFgxd — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 31, 2025

Maxwell has reportedly offered to testify before Congress in exchange for immunity. She claims to hold damaging information on over 100 individuals. She claims that these people were connected to Epstein’s network. Trump has distanced himself from any pardon speculation and has described such discussions as “inappropriate.”

The exchange again highlights Trump’s association with Epstein There have been several proof for their friendship and social life together. They had attended parties and elite events together with many big New York names. Many of those names are also allegedly in the epstein files.

🚨BREAKING: The family of Virginia Giuffre has officially responded to Trump’s shocking admission – and are demanding to know what knowledge he’s hiding about Epstein and Maxwell’s sex trafficking operation. They say he described their late sister like an object by telling… pic.twitter.com/Rm2UHIy3vA — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 31, 2025

Despite their very public friendship, Trump claims to have broken his ties with Epstein in 2004 and threw him out of his Mar-a-Lago resort after Epstein tried to poach his employees.

Giuffre’s legacy goes beyond her political involvement. Her family claims she was so much more than the trauma that elites inflicted upon her. She was a fierce warrior whose death shocked survivors and advocates across the globe.

Family members say she carried an unrelenting burden. She fought for justice despite personal trauma and public scrutiny. They have warned that Maxwell’s attempt to bargain for leniency is a betrayal.

As Maxwell awaits possible testimony, Trump is maintaining his silence. There is no response from the White House regarding pardon inquiries.

Giuffre’s family insists that any leniency toward Maxwell would only cause more pain to the survivors and their families. It can also cause Trump to lose wherever public trust is left.

The episode stands as a stark reminder: while political narratives shift. Giuffre’s voice and legacy will always remain central, and her family vows to remain guardians of her truth.