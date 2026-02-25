Donald Trump Touts Affordable Drug Prices With First TrumpRx Customer at State of the Union

President Donald Trump‘s speech at the State of the Union Address has already dropped plenty of bombshells. However, there was also a heartfelt story about the very very first customer of TrumpRx that came to the fore on the occasion. This has the Internet abuzz with support for the woman, who was introduced by Trump during his speech.

The president was addressing healthcare costs and the highlights of his administration making prescription drugs affordable through TrumpRx. Trump stated that he is selling the highest-costing medications at the lowest cost on his website.

He also claimed that the medications on TrumpX were being sold at costs 300 to 600 percent less than what they cost elsewhere. After a brief round of applause, Trump announced TrumpRX’s first customer, whom he had invited to the State of the Union.

He introduced Catherine Rayner to the audience and said that she is the very first person who purchased medication from his website at reportedly heavily discounted prices. Trump revealed that Rayner and her husband had been struggling with infertility for five years.

When the couple decided to opt for in vitro fertilization (IVF), the cost of each prescription turned out to be way out of their budget.

Each round of medication cost them a whopping $4000 as their dream of having a child slowly slipped away. This was because of how expensive the medication was. Trump later revealed that merely a few weeks ago, Rayner had logged onto the website to check for the same medication.

Not only did she find the prescribed drug, but she also reportedly bought it for under $500 – more than a $3,500 price difference. After sharing this, the president directly addressed Rayner and had a heartfelt message for her.

Trump relayed his thoughts and claimed they were all praying for Rayner to hopefully conceive soon. He said, “You’re going to be a great mom!” This immediately sparked cheers, applause and a standing ovation from the audience and members of his administration.

All eyes and cheers were directed at Rayner, who seemingly had tears in her eyes after the president’s remarks. She was shortly invited to share her story.

Rayner revealed that she’s a military spouse and confirmed Trump’s infertility claim, which she has been navigating with her husband for five years. She stated that through their painful journey, they understood the importance of accessible and affordable fertility medication.

The military spouse went on to highlight the similarities in financial and emotional burdens when opting for IVF. Rayner described the financial burden as “overwhelming,” and credited Trump for his initiative.

She further explained that being able to afford IVF treatment could mean the difference between continuing treatment and stopping it. Rayner expressed her profound gratitude towards Trump’s initiative for not making her and her husband choose between “financial stability and having a family.”

Referring to her own story, she said, “The president’s leadership on price transparency and on reducing the cost of medication… has a real and immediate impact.” After sharing her story, the president wished her well once more before she exited the stage.