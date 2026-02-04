Donald Trump to Skip Super Bowl After Warning from Advisors

Donald Trump will not attend the Super Bowl this year after being warned by his advisors that he may get booed by the crowd. According to The Daily Beast, the president’s close aides reportedly want him to skip the event to avoid such a potentially embarrassing situation.

Even before the reports came to light, the President himself provided excuses for not attending the event. He said that the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots game in Santa Clara, California, is “too far away” for him. One may note that Trump did travel to New Orleans to attend the NFL championship last year.

The President also shared that he does not like the artists, Bad Bunny and Green Day, who will be performing at the Super Bowl this year. Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has been vocal about being anti-ICE.

He was one of the many celebrities who sent across the “ICE Out” message during his Grammy’s award acceptance speech. Celebrities also wore “ICE Out” pins to show their support for the protests.

Donald Trump says he won't be attending this year's Super Bowl, criticizing NFL's choice of Bad Bunny and Green Day as entertainers: "I'm anti-them. I think it's a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible."



Needless to say, Trump is now “anti-them,” as he mentioned while addressing his disapproval for the performers. “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” the President said.

Meanwhile, reports suggest his advisers also recommended him not to attend the event this year. They reportedly believe that Trump may face an unfriendly crowd if he attends the game in light of recent events.

There are several clips of Trump getting booed by the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl game in 2025.

Speaking to Zeteo, the insider revealed such an incident is “another thing we don’t want right now.” Furthermore, the adviser added, “Whatever [the crowd’s makeup] ends up being, it’s not gonna be a Turning Point USA speech.”

Watch as crowds of NFL fans scream and loudly boo President Donald Trump at the Washington Commanders' stadium, marking the first time since 1978 that a sitting U.S. president has attended a regular-season NFL game.



They are worried the crowd’s reception may be worse this year due to the President’s anti immigration policies and the crashing economy. Trump’s approval ratings has also plummeted thus year, so insiders believe it might be the best for him to not attend the game.

Many MAGA supporters have also expressed their criticism of Bad Bunny, a singer who mostly sings in Spanish. They are not keen on attending or even watching the halftime show.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA has announced that MAGA ally Kid Rock will perform at their “All American Halftime Show” at the same time as the Super Bowl’s halftime show. Therefore, MAGA supporters may entertain themselves with the show.