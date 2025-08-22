Donald Trump Thinks AI is ‘Hot’ and Claims ‘A Lot of People’ Don’t Know About It – Netizens Have the Obvious Reaction!

Donald Trump is once again being slammed by critics for one of his classic ramblings. In a recent statement about artificial intelligence (AI), the President described it as “hot,” claiming “a lot of people don’t know what it is.” On Thursday, he had a meeting with law enforcement in Washington, D.C., where he boasted about the United States “totally leading” the AI industry.

“We’re building plants, auto plants, AI plants, all sorts of plants all over the country,” the POTUS said. He continued, “We’re giving the right to build electric plants, they become almost like a public utility, because we have old grids, we have a lot of stuff that’s old, we wouldn’t be able to compete with China AI.”

The Republican leader then claimed that “a lot of people” don’t know about what artificial intelligence is. However, his next statement has raised some brows, when he said, “And now we’re totally leading the AI race, the artificial intelligence, it’s a big deal and it’s the hottest thing there is for probably in 35, 40 years, It’s – a lot of people don’t know what it is – just trust me it’s very hot, it’s big.”

The clips from his speech quickly went viral online, as critics tore him down for his bold claims about people being unaware of AI. “As usual, Trump uses the long-form ‘A LOT OF PEOPLE,’ instead of the more familiar ‘I,'” one X (formerly Twitter) user commented under a video from the meeting, which has already garnered over a whopping 200,000 views.

Why is he calling everything hot — Stephen Is My Name (@crazy_stephen_i) August 22, 2025

“Trump speak 101: ‘A lot of people don’t know what it is’ translates to ‘I don’t know what it is’,” a second added. Another user wrote, “Exactly what someone who doesn’t know what AI is, would say.”

One person mocked, “Trump was amused by his son Barron turning on a laptop. He has no clue what AI is.” In regards to his using “hot” to describe the AI industry in America, one critic slammed, “Trump’s vocabulary is dwindling to a handful of vague adjectives like hot, big, and beautiful.”

Another mocked, “To be fair, he did actually say AI instead of A1, so is slightly less clueless than his education secretary.” The individual was referring to Linda McMohan’s McMahon’s embarrassing blunder in April, when she referred to AI as “A-one.”

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon referred to AI as ‘A1’ during an interview. The era of meritocracy is over – the US is now ruled by boomer, sub-80 IQ Trump loyalists. pic.twitter.com/vDnawEqzJN — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) April 11, 2025

“So hot that his education secretary, the wrestling lady, refers to it as A1,” another fired a shot, referring to the same gaffe. “Yeah a lot of people like his stupid education secretary with her A1 sauce for brains,” a third wrote.

Merely seconds after boasting about the AI industry in America, Donald Trump admitted that the nation needs to work on more electricity generation to lead. “They need more electricity than we have right now in the country servicing everything, in other words we have to at least double it up to be competitive and to be leading.”