Donald Trump Tells Japan PM a Reporter Looks “Like One of Your People”

Several notable moments occurred during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s official visit to the U.S. The meeting was intended to reestablish Japan’s alliance with the U.S. It comes amid Donald Trump’s claim that Japan did not help the U.S. protect the Strait of Hormuz. Hundreds of oil-carrying vessels are stuck due to the war with Iran.

Takaichi told Trump that Japan has condemned Iran’s nuclear program and acted as a peacemaker.

He called Takaichi a “popular, powerful woman.” Hoping for more support, he further added, “I expect Japan to step up, you know, because we have that kind of relationship.” According to a White House official, the two sides are also expected to announce a $40 billion nuclear reactor deal.

Trump to the Japanese PM as a reporter with an accent tries to ask him a question: “This looks like one of your people right here. Is he good or bad?” pic.twitter.com/5rovkT7PW8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2026

During the press conference, Trump pointed at a reporter as he prepared to ask a question. The reporter said, “Mr. President, you just mentioned Japan–” the president interrupted and said, “This looks like one of your people right here. Is he good or bad? Is he a good reporter or bad? He looks like a nice guy. Go ahead.” The remarks sparked backlash over alleged racism.

In another moment, Trump was asked why Japan was not warned about the attack on Iran on Feb. 28. He then referenced the attack on Pearl Harbor, saying, “Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

He continued, “You believe in surprise, I think, much more so than us.”

After the attack, the U.S. joined World War II and later dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan. After Trump’s comments, Takaichi appeared to widen her eyes, take deep breaths and continue smiling.

This might actually be Trump’s funniest moment 😂 Japanese Reporter: Why didn’t you tell us before you struck Iran? Trump: “Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?” 💀🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/K1C85C4wzJ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 19, 2026

A Japanese newspaper reporter added, “Prime Minister Takaichi viscerally reacted, her eyes widening and her smile disappearing as she leaned back, drawing her hands in, clearly taken aback by the sudden mention of Pearl Harbor.”

Despite the uncomfortable moments, Takaichi’s interpreter called the two leaders “best buddies,” and she later said in English, “Japan is back.” After the meeting, she is expected to travel to China.