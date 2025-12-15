Donald Trump Talks Tariffs — But The Internet Can’t Stop Staring at His Neck

On the evening of Thursday, December 11, President Donald Trump took the floor at the Congressional Ball at the White House. He spoke about tariffs, trade, and what he said was a dramatically shrinking deficit. The guest list was filled with lawmakers, and the spotlight should have been on U.S. economic wins. But none of that mattered once viewers’ attention shifted.

As Donald Trump spoke, viewers stopped listening and started staring! The culprit was his tightly pressed shirt collar, which was basically digging into his neck. Thus, the internet had decided the speech was background noise. On Threads and other platforms, users zoomed past the talking points and locked onto the 79-year-old’s appearance as they trolled him yet again.

He returned to well-worn talking points.

PRESIDENT TRUMP at the Congressional Ball: “I want to thank all of the great people in the room, both Democrat and Republican, who work so hard on behalf of our great nation.” “Tonight, we’re going to set aside all political differences. We’re not going to criticize each other,… pic.twitter.com/4VoIh0VHMD — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 12, 2025

He touted that the recent numbers are historic. “The tariffs are so big and so substantial,” he said and added that when it came to deficit reductions, “nobody ever heard of a number like that.” Tariffs, he said, had reduced the deficit by 64%. Data cited by The New York Times shows the U.S. trade deficit has fallen to its lowest level in more than five years after aggressive tariffs were implemented. But whatever policy nuance existed didn’t stand a chance.

On social media, one post read, “Look, his [expletive for neck area] touches his tie.” Another joked, “He’s got money, why not get a labiaplasty?” To this an user replied: “He opposes gender affirming care.” Then the pile-on intensified. “With all the plastic surgery he’s surrounded by, he can’t get that fixed?” one commenter wrote. Another added, “He can’t tuck that [expletive] in???! I’m tired of seeing it!” Even Donald Trump’s political feuds were dragged in by a user: “And he had the nerve to have a go at Pritzker.”

Then again, we ought to remember that Donald Trump has long been sensitive about how he appears on camera, especially when his neck gets emphasized. That insecurity had burst into public view again in October 2025 after Time magazine ran a cover image he frankly despised. “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on October 14, as he called the angle “super bad” and complained that his hair looked distorted.

Trump is not too pleased with the photo they used of him in TIME Magazine pic.twitter.com/TBzG79iC4e — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 14, 2025

He added,

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles.”

The Guardian noted that while most public figures obsess over photos, Donald Trump’s outrage was unusually relatable. But that’s only until we remember his own history of mocking others. The publication likened Trump’s neck to “a ski run after the snow has melted” and claimed the photo choice felt more like trolling.

When Time released another cover a few days later, we saw Donald Trump at the Resolute Desk with his hands stacked near his chin and neck! That image sparked analysis anyway, and this time it was his orange-toned face, lighter hands, and a slight droop at the corner of his mouth. That fixation was also seen in a meeting with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in a C-SPAN clip.

Can Trump really control the way he looks in photos? Is it worth all the effort?