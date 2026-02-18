Donald Trump Struggles To Walk Straight While Descending From Marine One With Melania

When President Donald Trump and his First Lady Melania Trump got home on Monday, he seemed to have difficulty walking in a straight line. Trump wobbled from side to side while descending from Marine One with Melania.

As he walked, the president waved to the White House TV cameras, as he headed back across the South Lawn and into the White House yesterday evening. In the video, his gait was unsteady, as he swayed from side to side along the way, almost losing his balance while waving to the gathered media.

BACK HOME: Marine One was wheels down on the South Lawn as President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House. pic.twitter.com/tlKLpPsAEH — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2026

This isn’t something new, as the US president often takes his time when descending stairs and ramps, whether from Air Force One, Marine On or elsewhere. This was especially so back in 2020, when he took a very slow and careful descent on a ramp at West Point. After that, 47 explained it was “very long, steep, [and] lacked a handrail.”

However, more recently, concerning footage from his arrival at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland saw the president swaying as he walked along. In September last year, the escalator into the UN stopped as Donald Trump and Melania stepped on to enter the building, leaving them standing, stunned.

Trump, on the world stage at Davos, is having difficulty walking in a straight line again pic.twitter.com/QqUFudHzkv — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 21, 2026

That time while traveling on board Marine One, Trump held his usual press briefing, while heading from Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The president was clearly tired, as after responding to a few questions, he refused to answer the last press question, while looking exhausted.

During that press gaggle, a reporter asked him what he and Melania did to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but the president was clearly at a loss for words. The reporter pushed a bit, asking, “Did you get her flowers?” Donald Trump responded, “I’d better not tell you that. Goodbye everybody… that’s the toughest question.”

The first half of this clip is Trump doing his usual ritual where he is filmed supposedly waving to an adoring crowd coming to see him off last night. The second half I zoom in to show what he’s waving at. Fake, phony, staged nonsense. pic.twitter.com/GE6OnYOIEY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 3, 2024

Meanwhile, in recent months, Donald Trump’s health is constantly a hot topic with the media and the public. He has regularly been seen dozing off during meetings, which he claims is him concentrating, and slurring his words while speaking. Meanwhile, if anyone asks, Trump insists that he is in excellent health.

However, his own family has raised concerns over his apparent failing health. Back in 2024, Fred C.l Trump III told People that his uncle’s recent behavior brings to mind other relatives who were suffering from cognitive deterioration, including Donald Trump’s own father and sister.

“Like anyone else, I’ve seen his decline. But I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather’s decline was. If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it’s just not true,” Fred said at the time.