Donald Trump Shares Possible Plan to Fix Rising Gas Prices

United States President Donald Trump suggested he is open to tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve further to address the United States’ rising gas prices.

As of March 12, the national average gas price is $3.598, with California’s at $5.37, the highest among all states. The average gas price for regular sat at roughly $2.91 only a month ago, before the joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes began on Iran.

Speaking with Local 12 WKRC in Ohio on Wednesday, Trump addressed the current state of gas in the U.S. He has already ordered the release of 172 million barrels of oil, and more could follow. “I filled it up once, and I’ll fill it up again,” Trump said, “but right now, we’ll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down.”

Trump made similar comments when he spoke with reporters about the U.S. economy. “Prices are coming down very substantially,” Trump said. “Oil will be coming down. That’s just a matter of war. That happens. You could almost predict it. I’d say it went up a little less than we thought, and it’s gonna come down more than anybody understands.”

American citizens have frequently faced rising gas prices in recent years. The U.S. battled through an all-time high average of $5.02 per gallon in 2022, months after the war between Russia and Ukraine began. However, the U.S. dropped below $3 in December for the first time since May 2021. The average gas price remained under $3 through the end of February.

There is no indication that a ceasefire between the U.S., Israel, and Iran is imminent. The joint military strikes began on Feb. 28 and have continued over the last 12 days. Iran has said that the death toll has surpassed 1,300 people, and thousands more are injured.

Additionally, seven U.S. military members have died, and at least another 140 have sustained injuries. The United States is currently also investigating the Feb. 28 attack on an Iranian elementary school, which resulted in at least 182 deaths, with children making up at least 168 of the casualties. Trump and members of his administration, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, have reportedly insisted that Iran is responsible.

Trump has continued his feud with Iran in recent days, including taunting them multiple times on Wednesday. During a meeting with reporters before leaving Washington, D.C., Trump claimed that the U.S. military could “take them out” in a single day. Several hours later, Trump discussed “Operation Epic Fury” during a speech in Kentucky and told the crowd, “We’ve won.”

Iran had not responded to Trump as of Thursday morning. Trump spent time in Kentucky on Wednesday ahead of the 2026 election cycle. The primary elections in Kentucky are scheduled for May 19, with the general election following on Nov. 3.