Donald Trump Sells Fast-Track U.S. Citizenship? $1M Gold Card Program Launched

Published on: December 11, 2025 at 7:59 AM ET

The U.S. visa will now cost one million dollars per person.

Donald Trump launched gold card for US visa
Donald Trump's gold card immigrant visa program goes live.

President Donald Trump has started a new scheme that offers a US visa to wealthy immigrants at a cost of $1 million. The Gold Card gives rich foreigners a fast track into the U.S. It gives buyers the “direct path to citizenship.”

Trump was excited to announce the gold card, adding, “Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent.” The scheme was announced earlier this year and is now live on the official website for people to process their visas for an additional fee of $15,000.

The card will sell citizenship to those people who are beneficial to the country in the long term. This card comes amidst all other channels to get a US visa are shut down. Apart from that, the intensive immigration crackdown is still going on, where several people are getting detained and deported every day.


Even temporary visa holders and some DACA recipients face detentions under the administration’s crackdown. Gold is the only legal way to come to the US now, but only a rich person will be able to afford it. Moreover, it’s a quick way to get a visa and residency in “record time.”

Many companies, such as Apple, will also have a way to bring employees to the country. Earlier, they could not have done so without the visa options. The country had paused immigration applications and charged an additional $100,000 for H-1B applicants.


Now the Trump administration has started a $2 million gold card for businesses that want to sponsor foreign skilled workers. The website will also give a platinum version of the card worth $5 million that also comes with tax breaks.

Trump also said the money received from these visas will help replenish the treasury and help the government. However, Democrats have been criticizing this scheme, saying it’s only for rich people.

On the other hand, Trump wants people who are beneficial and predictive for the country. These people may also help in generating jobs for the people, so the visa is a bargain for them, according to Trump.

