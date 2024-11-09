Donald Trump Says Putting Kamala Harris in The Boxing Ring With Mike Tyson 'Would be Interesting'

In the final hours before Election Day, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stirred controversy with a comment about his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump shared that he wanted to see Harris face off against professional boxer Mike Tyson in a ring, arguing that it would be 'interesting' to see her get beat up. Many found the remarks shocking especially since Trump had previously positioned himself as a self-identified "protector of women."

Donald Trump at a campaign rally on November 03, 2024, in Kinston, North Carolina. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla)

During a rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, the former president brought up the ex-heavyweight champion in response to a remark from the crowd. “He says, ‘Put Mike in the ring with Kamala.’ That will be interesting,” Trump said, as his supporters cheered in approval, as reported by HuffPost. Speaking of Tyson, Trump said, “Mike’s been through a lot, but he could fight. Let me tell you, that guy could fight,” as reported by Irish Star. His comments didn't sit well with netizens online who slammed him on social media.

Trump: Put Mike Tyson in the ring with Kamala. That will be interesting. pic.twitter.com/Z1aOhxKZwX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2024

A person on X (formerly Twitter), pointed out, "Women Donald Trump has fantasized about being physically harmed this week: Liz Cheney, Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris." Meanwhile, alluding to the Butler assassination attempt on Trump, one quipped, "If Trump got in the ring with Tyson he would actually have to worry about his ear getting real damage." Another pointed out Trump's hypocrisy, "So, he wants Kamala Harris to be beat up by a boxer? The protector of women’s closing argument is violence against a woman. Tell me again how the Republican Party cares about women?"

Women Donald Trump has fantasied about being physically harmed this week:



Liz Cheney



Michelle Obama



Kamala Harris — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 4, 2024

The unsettling comments about Harris and Tyson were made in a critical battleground state. Earlier that day, while discussing a speech by former First Lady Michelle Obama, he told a crowd in North Carolina that he had asked his advisers if it was acceptable for him to "hit her now." Additionally, just a week before, he sparked controversy by wishing to see guns being aimed at the face of former Rep. Liz Cheney. "Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” he said.

If Trump got in the ring with Tyson he would actually have to worry about his ear getting real damage. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) November 4, 2024

Trump at the Reading rally was ironically backed by a group of women holding pink 'Women for Trump' signs. Since the female vote made a crucial voting block, his campaign purposefully chose to highlight his appeal to female voters at a time when both political parties were vying for their support. Meanwhile, Tyson endorsed Trump last month. In an interview with GB News, he rightly predicted a Trump victory. Noting that no one is perfect, he said that even though he does not agree with everything Trump says, he still thinks of him as a nice person.