Donald Trump Says Barron’s Sky-High Height May Be Too Much for Soccer – But Admits His Son Still Loves the Game

Donald Trump has spilled some details on his son Barron’s sports hobbies. Recently, he announced major details for the upcoming drawing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It will be held at the Kennedy Center. He was alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the announcement. The drawing will be on December 5.

Trump was sarcastic as usual, answering reporters’ questions. He added that he may play since he’s a good athlete. Since players earn good money, he can try too. He’s 79 now(with several speculated illnesses that come with age), he said it jokingly and in no way can compete for real.

Furthermore, he claimed that his son(Barron) is a good player. However, he added Barron is on the tall side for soccer. His height is 6 ‘9, so according to his father that’s pretty tall for football.

He has been sporty but hasn’t played professionally. He was also in the U-12 team while still being a big soccer fan. Considering his height, it may not be the best sport for him to play, but he still enjoys watching it.

Barron’s tall structure is a hot topic for many. He towers over everyone and this also makes him an online crush. In photos everyone looks so small in front of him.

Last year, he revealed that his son’s height is because of his late grandma’s meals. He grew tall eating everything she cooked. Even when he was growing up, he was taller than other kids his age. So it’s genetics as well as a good diet that takes credit for his height.

Barron is into sports and likes to play golf just like his father. He also likes to play basketball, as seen in his younger years. Meanwhile, Trump has revealed his son’s passion for the game. A few years back, Barron was given a customized DC United soccer ball.

He was asked if the center should be called the Trump Kennedy Centre, to which he said he was not prepared to do so. However, he happily remarked to Vance that it’s an honor to bring a global event to the center. Trump himself is thrilled with football as he handles the FIFA World Cup trophy. He isn’t going to return the trophy, saying it will fit in the Oval Office and the team had to keep a replica.