Donald Trump Reveals What ‘Beautiful Black Women’ Want Him to Do — Netizens Say, “That’s a Blatant Lie”

US President Donald Trump has made a fresh remark about Black women, and it has ignited a debate on social media. During a Cabinet meeting at the White House this week, he claimed that he’s seen “a force of Black women” in Chicago, “pleading” for him to save them.

People now have two questions about his statement. First, who’s this mysterious group of Black women he’s talking about? Second, why does his statement reek of racism while trying too hard not to sound like one?

The 79-year-old President said, “The people of Chicago are walking around with MAGA hats. You have women, beautiful Black women, walking around with MAGA hats. ‘Please let the president in and we don’t care how he does it … bring in the Marines.'”

Netizens and critics are amazed by how he is obsessed with the word ‘beautiful’. Remember, he recently called Italian PM Giorgia Meloni “beautiful” during the summit? Of all the adjectives he could have used to describe the world leader, he chose to comment on her looks. He even has a bill that he has officially named “Big, Beautiful Bill.”

Trump’s comment about ‘Beautiful, Black women’ came days after he lashed out at Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for “failing their own city.”

Trump also said, “I see Black women, wearing a red MAGA hat, last night on television [saying] ‘Please let the president come in. My son was attacked, my—’ you have a force of Black women, Black women, they’re like, only Trump. They want Trump to come in.”

His repeated mention of Black women while pushing his agenda to go after Democrat led cities has baffled the critics. A popular page on X shared Trump’s clip and called it a “delusional rant,” while calling his brain “mashed potato.”

The comments under the post echoed similar harsh sentiments against the President.

An X user wrote, “Trump’s desperate Oval Office fib about “begging” Black Chicago women for Marines reeks of the same racist fearmongering that tanked his presidency, Chicago’s not buying your con, Don.”

“I’m in Chicago and that is a blatant lie. There are maybe two Black women who are loud about being MAGA for some kind of weird clout. That’s it,” wrote another.

“That’s a whole LIE!! I live in Chicago and that is NOT happening. There no black women walking around anywhere here in Chicago walking around with a MAGA hat on. Stop lying so damn much, DAMN!!!” reads another comment.

However, many MAGA supporters defended Trump by saying that they have seen videos of Black women demanding the President’s intervention. A user wrote, “Hurts when the truth is told. Those black ladies, are tired. Of burying their men and their sons.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump @PressSec for caring about the BLACK AMERICAN CITIZENS in Chicago.

Sincerely the Black American ladies, with hats like yours in Chicago. @FlipChicagoRed#chicagoflipsred pic.twitter.com/hwA3SH95xi — Danielle Carter (@Dannic44) October 6, 2025

“Actually, I have seen on other social media platforms. He is correct,” wrote another.

Some users have clarified that Trump was probably talking about members of “Chicago Flips Red,” a small group of Black Trump supporters who often attend city council meetings to criticize Democratic leadership. It seems that their videos and pleas might have caught Trump’s attention.

However, people don’t think this movement is big enough to draw the President’s attention. A user pointed out, “8. There are 8 members of this little group. That’s it. Cut it out already.”