Donald Trump Reveals How ‘Nice Guy’ Barron's Love Life Is Going — But It's Not What You’d Expect

Donald Trump rarely shares personal details about his youngest son, Barron Trump, but a while ago during a lively chat on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David, he offered a glimpse into the 18-year-old’s life as a college freshman at New York University. Among the highlights? Barron’s love life—or lack thereof, according to the president-elect. When asked if Barron was ‘good with ladies,’ Donald was candid yet complimentary. He shared, “He’s very smart. He’s a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy. You see that… I’m not sure he’s—I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet. I don’t think so.”

As per The Daily Beast, Donald speculated that his youngest son might currently be more focused on academics than romance, saying, “He doesn’t mind being alone, but he’s somebody that gets along with people.” However, a TikTok user named Maddie might beg to differ. A while back, Maddie shared several pictures of herself with Barron, claiming he was her ‘first boyfriend’ and describing him as ‘the nicest.’ This revelation sparked speculation that the ex-president might not be entirely in the loop when it comes to Barron’s romantic history.

🚨TRUMP ON BARRON TRUMP! LISAN AL GAIB UPDATE ‼️



"He's not so little. He's a very tall guy. He's very smart. He doesn't mind being alone but he's someone who gets along with people. He's not an average 18 year old. He's very handsome. I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet."… pic.twitter.com/AHlFTO48CK — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) October 17, 2024

Barron’s transition to college life has been the subject of much intrigue. He is now enrolled at NYU’s prestigious Stern Business School, where he’s reportedly thriving. According to Melania Trump, Barron ‘loves his classes and professors’ and is enjoying life in New York City. Despite his towering 6’8” frame earning him the nickname "Little Donald" from his mother, Barron remains relatively private compared to the older siblings in the Trump family. Yet, his father hinted that Barron played a strategic role in reaching younger audiences.

As per The Independent, President-elect Donald mentioned that Barron keeps him informed about the ‘hot’ influencers, including helping set up a Mar-a-Lago banquet attended by controversial figures like Andrew Tate’s protégé Justin Waller. Barron’s upbringing has been notably different from his older half-siblings, who grew up in the media spotlight. While Barron has been shielded from public scrutiny, his father seems to recognize his potential as a bridge to younger generations. Earlier, this year, Barron reportedly facilitated Donald’s interview with influencer Adin Ross, where he received gifts like a Tesla Cybertruck and a golden Rolex.

Donald Trump and Barron Trump leave the White House on December 20, 2019, in DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Zach Gibson)

As for his nickname, Donald recalled that Melania referred to Barron as “Little Donald” due to their similar personalities. He noted, “Melania, I think, called him ‘Little Donald,’ If I’m not mistaken, she gave that nickname to him,’ He’s not so little because he’s a pretty tall guy.” In a lighter moment during the same chat, Donald also discussed his habit of pausing speeches to listen to music, a tendency that has baffled audiences. He remarked, “Let me explain…I think I’m the only politician that ever spoke to music before, and I do that sometimes.”