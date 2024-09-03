Donald Trump Receives Major Backlash For Accusing Kamala Harris of Treating Mike Pence Poorly

With his latest verbal attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump has once again courted controversy. He labeled Harris as a 'nasty' person for treating her predecessor, Mike Pence, unfairly. "Now they have Kamala, who they say has many deficiencies, but she's a nasty person," Trump told Fox News host, Mark Levin, during his appearance on the night show Life, Liberty and Levin. "The way she treated Mike Pence was horrible," he added. "The way she treats people is horrible."

BREAKING: In a stunning senile moment, Donald Trump just suggested it was Kamala Harris who treated Mike Pence poorly. Donald Trump clearly cannot remember anything. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this hypocritical and senile moment. pic.twitter.com/PtKdY5SYFw — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 2, 2024

According to The Guardian, Harris' campaign responded to the allegations on X. "In a stunning senile moment, Donald Trump just suggested it was Kamala Harris who treated Mike Pence poorly. Donald Trump clearly cannot remember anything. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this hypocritical and senile moment." Netizens chimed with similar reactions to the now-viral video. Journalist, David Corn, pointed out, "What? Did she call him the p-word and incite the violent mob that chanted 'Hang Mike Pence'? Because if she did, she probably should drop out of the race."

What? Did she call him the p-word and incite the violent mob that chanted “Hang Mike Pence”? Because if she did, she probably should drop out of the race. https://t.co/bupVJRaXng — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 2, 2024

In a similar vein, a netizen raged, "These statements are madness, @realDonaldTrump. On January 6, 2021, while you were POTUS, you led an insurrection. Gallows were erected on the Washington Mall. The mob you called to Washington chanted, 'Hang Mike Pence.' You said nothing. You did nothing to stop the violent attack on our nation that day. You own all of the chaos, all of the vitriol, all of the damage done to our country that day."

An X user chimed, "I would argue the way he [Trump] treated Mike Pence was worse. Kamala didn't have gallows waiting for his VP...Trump's lies did." Another tweeted, "In reality, Kamala Harris conducted herself professionally during the debate with Mike Pence. If anything, Trump's comment is a projection—considering his own track record of interrupting and belittling opponents on the debate stage."

These statements are madness, @realDonaldTrump. On January 6, 2021, while you were @POTUS, you lead an insurrection. Gallows were erected on the Washington Mall. The Mob you called to Washington chanted, "Hang Mike Pence". You said nothing. You did nothing to stop the violent… — Ray Foss (@raymondafoss) September 2, 2024

The incident cited by folks on social media referred to Trump having allegedly told Pence, “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a pu**y,” before the Capitol Attack. While the mob was yelling for the vice president's blood, Trump reportedly told his advisers, “Mike Pence deserves it”. Meanwhile, as per the Daily Mail, Trump most likely was alluding to the Harris-Pence vice presidential debate in 2020.

During the exchange Harris had cut off Pence, asserting, "Mr. Vice-President, I'm speaking...If you don't mind letting me finish, then we can have a conversation." The incident has been widely publicized, and supporters of Harris have since used it as a catchphrase for women's empowerment. However, this time around, such interruptions are unlikely as the microphones would be muted during the debate when it is not a particular candidate's turn to speak.