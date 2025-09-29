Donald Trump Reacts to European Ryder Cup Team’s Taunts With Just Four Words

After winning the Ryder Cup, the European team did not miss the chance to send a message to Donald Trump on Sunday night. The tournament may be best remembered for the aggressive audience that tried to frighten the Europeans, especially Rory McIlroy, despite Europe’s outstanding performance. But after being heckled by the crowd for days, Team Europe took home the trophy and teased Donald Trump on social media.

Rory McIlroy and the rest of the European squad were seen chanting while holding the Ryder Cup trophy in their locker area at Bethpage in a video that went viral. Rory was seen saying, “Are you watching, are you watching Donald Trump?”

According to the Daily Star, the President, who is a golf lover, appeared in the spotlight on Friday during the first day at the course outside of Manhattan and was in fact observing the game.

He shared the video on his Truth Social account and was gracious in defeat, leaving a brief but straightforward four-word comment: ‘Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!” Trump, who loves to play golf, was decked out in extravagant clothing as he boarded his Marine One helicopter to travel to Long Island, New York’s Bethpage Black course.

Fans cheered and booed Donald Trump as he arrived at Bethpage Black on Friday afternoon. Before heading to the first tee and personally wishing Bryson DeChambeau well before his round, the president, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai, waved to the audience. Approximately 500 law enforcement personnel, SWAT units, and even snipers ensured the event went off without a hitch, providing unparalleled security for the visit.

One commentator remarked, “He’s unhinged. He’s going to the Ryder Cup and not playing in it. Weird.” Another commented, “Trump already has his golf shoes on. He might demand to play in the afternoon.” This is the first time Trump has watched a professional golf event since LIV Golf came to his Bedminster, New Jersey, property in August 2023.

President Donald Trump’s trip to Bethpage Black to attend the Ryder Cup may result in the most expensive logistics in the history of the sport. Although an official sum has not been released, Trump’s attendance at the event might have cost more than $16 million.

Nonetheless, the expenses incurred by Trump at previous athletic events offer some indication of what the American taxpayers may be forced to pay.

Following an unsuccessful start on Friday morning, the American squad came together throughout the weekend to make an unlikely comeback. No team has ever come back from such a disadvantage, although at one point the U.S. threatened to overtake Europe’s seven-point lead going into the 12 singles matches.

Shane Lowry ultimately made sure the trophy stayed across the Atlantic by securing Europe’s Ryder Cup retention with a crucial 6-foot birdie putt against Russell Henley.