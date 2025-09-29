Trump Claims He Can “Predict the Future” at UN — Couldn’t Predict Online Trolling

Self-promotion is an evergreen feature of President Donald Trump, and once again, it became evident when he himself said that he can predict the future, at the UN General Assembly, and on the contrary, social media netizens couldn’t help but start their trolling. It has been for decades that scientists have been of the view that the world is heating up at a dangerous pace because with a significant reason behind it being fossil fuels.

However, Trump has something else on his mind regarding this. He stated the change in this climate is just “a con job” and on top of that he further warned the countries that they would “fail” if they didn’t abandon what he branded the “green scam.”

And it is not where things end as the President further bragged, “I’ve been right about everything.” With all these comments, he simply slammed the climate predictions all over the globe made by different well-known organizations regarding warming, cooling, energy transitions, and insisted that they were wrong all along.

And quite justifiably, the internet didn’t hold back either, with a Threads user saying – “I personally think it’s wonderful that he is showing the entire world what an idiot he is.” And what made his overall speech more awkward is his talk about borders, shapes, and the atmosphere, which eventually turned his talk towards his supposed prophetic powers. “I’m really good at predicting things,” he boasted, recalling a campaign hat that declared “Trump was right about everything.”

Another person on social media posted – “I’m really good at predicting things’ says the man with 6 bankruptcies,” with another adding – “And 32 felonies.” (Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts earlier this year in a hush money case in New York.)

Despite all these, the chaos still continued when Trump shed light on the radical environmentalists who are supposedly looking forward to banning cows. And more claims came like the US skies are being circled with dirty air, which is coming from China. He reflected that America now has the “cleanest air in many, many years” which actually isn’t fully the case, because according to the American Lung Association, millions of people in the country still breathe unhealthy air.

Scientists quickly pushed back. Andrew Dessler, a climate expert at Texas A&M, explained that while oil companies once pushed the idea of a “carbon footprint” to shift blame onto consumers, none of that validates Trump’s claim that climate change itself is fake. Viewers, meanwhile, had a field day. Memes flew across Threads, with one mocking Trump’s oversized speech notes and another featuring Kamala Harris captioned: “Oh hi there. Are you looking for the person who told you this would happen?”

But one user summed up the surreal performance best: “THIS IS IT, finally. This is the exact moment Trump s##ts the bed and crosses the Rubicon of Derangement.” Trump may have been trying to project strength on the global stage — but instead, his wild words sparked laughter, disbelief, and a flood of memes that painted him as more clown than prophet.