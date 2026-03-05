Donald Trump Rating Iran Strikes Out of 10 Leaves the Internet Fuming

While speaking at the White House, Donald Trump upset the internet with comments about his ongoing conflict in Iran, following the missile strikes by the US and Israel. While calling the conflict “exciting,” he gave the war a rating out of 10.

Critics have slammed Trump for his comments, stating that it is “abhorrent” to “rate” the conflict, while seeming to be excited over the deadly attack. The US launched its strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family.

In response, Iran has retaliated with strikes on US bases in the Middle East, on hotels in Dubai, on airports and also on the US Consulate. Meanwhile, due to the military action, airports have been closed, leaving thousands of flights grounded and travelers stranded.

When commenting on the conflict in Iran, Trump said, “These are exciting times. We’re doing very well on the war front to put it mildly, I would say. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said, about a 15.”

“We’re in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead,” Trump added. Meanwhile, he also noted that Tehran’s arsenal was rapidly being “wiped out.” Trump was speaking at a meeting with big tech when he made the statements.

Social media users were quick to slam Trump’s comments on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that it is inappropriate to be excited over a war.

One X user wrote, “On a scale of 10, the Iranian school girls murdered by USrael were from 7 to 12 years old. Donald Trump is a psychopath.”

Meanwhile, the president’s comments are vastly different with those of House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said, “We’re not at war right now, we’re four days into a very specific, clear mission and operation.” However, Trump referred to it as the “war front.”

One X user wrote, “Craven bloodthirsty ghouls,” while another pointed out, “This is real life, not a board game.”

Moreover, lives have been lost on both sides of the conflict, which caused one X user to write, “To use the term ‘exciting’ when people are dying is beyond abhorrent. America, when are you going to get rid of this evil, evil lump of depravity!”

Another added, “The family of the dead probably think it’s not a 15, just guessing.” Yet another social media user wrote in shock, “RATING WAR??? See @PressSec ….this is what he does to embarrass the US. hard to say this is NORMAL….”

Meanwhile, another referred to one of Iran’s strikes against the US, writing, “HOLY HELLLLLLL: Iran just took out a $1.1 billion radar at the most fortified US base in the Middle East with a single missile. THIS IS BAD!!!”

This comes days after people slammed Trump for another insensitive comment he made after announcing the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Sunday night Trump told ABC News: “I got him before he got me. They tried twice. Well, I got him first.”

Reportedly, this is in response to an Iranian plot to assassinate Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign.

Moreover, a senior Trump administration official allegedly told The Washington Post: “There are a million reasons to eliminate terrorists like Ayatollah Khamenei. His plots to assassinate President Trump are just one reason.”

Another commenter on X wrote, “It is always about him feeling wronged. The whole world must burn because this insecure man baby got his feelers hurt and can’t accept most of the world hate him.”

Another critic commented, “So the country is fighting his personal battle now?” and “Of course it’s all about him.”