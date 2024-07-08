Donald Trump Rants About Fox News Having 'No Shame' in New Attack: 'Stinking Up the Airwaves'

Though Donald Trump may have been surprisingly silent after he debated with rival Joe Biden, his rage hasn't dimmed any bit on his favorite Truth Social platform. The Republican front-runner attacked Fox News in a flurry of raging posts on Saturday, July 6, 2024, for their choice of guests, labeling the television news network as 'fake news,' as per Raw Story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In his typical all-caps style, the 78-year-old politician called out, "FoxNews puts on the WORST people, and all done very purposely. John Bussey, a Wall Street Journal Associate Editor, is a real loser who loves to hear himself talk. When he discusses me, he refuses to say, even though he knows it to be true, that everything I got accused of is a Biden inspired HOAX for purposes of Election Interference."

FoxNews puts on the WORST people, and all done very purposely. John Bussey, a Wall Street Journal Associate Editor, is a real loser who loves to hear himself talk. When he discusses me, he refuses to say, even though he knows it to be true, that everything I got accused of is a… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 6, 2024

"He plays right into their web of deceit and deception by not explaining this. Is he a Democrat, or a really dumb Republican? Hard to believe I’m winning by so much with jerks like this stinking up the airwaves. Get rid of him, FoxNews! DJT," he added.

EVERY ONE OF THE LAWSUITS I AM INVOLVED WITH, INCLUDING THE CIVIL SCAMS, WERE STARTED BY CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS FASCIST GOVERNMENT FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND TRYING TO DAMAGE SLEEPY JOE’S POLITICAL OPPONENT. THE FAKE NEWS, INCLUDING FOX, HATES TO REPORT THAT… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 7, 2024

The convicted felon also picked up the thread on Sunday, July 7, 2024, and attacked POTUS for conspiring political vendetta and trapping him in lawsuits. "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!," he wrote, immediately followed by, "EVERY ONE OF THE LAWSUITS I AM INVOLVED WITH, INCLUDING THE CIVIL SCAMS, WERE STARTED BY CROOKED JOE BIDEN AND HIS FASCIST GOVERNMENT FOR PURPOSES OF ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND TRYING TO DAMAGE SLEEPY JOE'S POLITICAL OPPONENT."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

"THE FAKE NEWS, INCLUDING FOX, HATES TO REPORT THAT BECAUSE IT DOESN'T PLAY INTO THEIR NARRATIVE — BUT THE PEOPLE GET IT LOUD AND CLEAR! IT IS THIS ELECTIONS FORM OF CHEATING. THEY HAVE NO SHAME! BUT FEAR NOT, WE WILL WIN, AND POSSIBLY BY HISTORIC PROPORTIONS. DJT," the presidential hopeful ranted.

PETER BAKER AND SUSAN GLASSER, THE FAKE OBAMA LOVING “JOURNALISTS” WHO HAVE NO TALENT AND REFUSE TO WRITE THE TRUTH, ARE FAILING BADLY, ALONG WITH THE NEW YORK TIMES. THIS LOVELY “COUPLE” IS A ONE SIDED, CONFUSED, AND HIGHLY CONFLICTED MESS. BAKER WRITES SO INACCURATELY ABOUT ME… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 7, 2024

Similarly, Trump also switched his attacks to journalists Peter Barker and Susan Glasser whom he called 'Obama-loving.' He roared that both media personalities have 'no talent' and they 'refuse to write the truth,' along with The New York Times. Then he returned to Fox News and wrote, "Why does FoxNews keep putting all of these warped Biden Apologists on, one after another, like failed former Congressman Patrick Murphy?"

Previously, Trump lashed out at Fox News for their polls suggesting Biden is leading him nationally, calling it 'trash.' Apparently, the poll found that 50% of respondents said they'd vote for the 81-year-old in November and only 48% said they'd back Trump. This was the first time the incumbent POTUS had a 3-point improvement over the past months where the former president was dominating.

The latest Fox News poll is TRASH! They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe. I am leading BIG in virtually every other poll, including in all of the key battleground… pic.twitter.com/UK4gnv5sNO — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 20, 2024

To condemn the poll results, Trump took to Truth Social again and fired off, "The latest Fox News poll is TRASH! They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe. I am leading BIG in virtually every other poll, including in all of the key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania." Concludingly, he said, "Fox News polls have never treated me, or MAGA, fairly! Don’t worry, we will WIN!!! Fox News should get rid of Paul Ryan, and get a new Pollster, but they won't...."