Donald Trump Once Wanted to Prank Call Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Brother Chris Cuomo

Donald Trump appears to enjoy pranking people, even if it is from within the White House! President Donald Trump and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo allegedly attempted to prank call Cuomo's younger brother, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, from the White House, according to an upcoming book, per PageSix.

In her new memoir, What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics & Crisis, Andrew's former top staffer Melissa DeRosa remembers a White House meeting where Trump proposed to Cuomo that they punk his younger brother. Trump, 77, allegedly asked Andrew for his younger brother's number one day while they were talking in the Oval Office before dining together. “What’s Chris’ number,” he asked. DeRosa wrote that after Cuomo seemed perplexed, Trump clarified, “Your brother. What’s his number? It would be hilarious if we prank-called him right now.”

Cuomo continuously tried to avoid questions by stating that he believed Chris “is busy right now,” but that he would forward a message. Trump allegedly kept pestering the former governor, saying, “Oh, come on, it would be so funny!” The former president then finally gave down and said, “OK, fine. But, it would have been fun,” an aide informed him of the day's menu.

“The whole thing felt like I was having an out-of-body experience,” recalls DeRosa. Andrew was meeting with Trump in Washington D.C., at the time to discuss increasing the funding for COVID-related infrastructure. In 2020, The Post revealed that Cuomo claimed to have met with Trump a few days following their heated exchange on Twitter and national television.

Andrew slammed the former president for making threatening comments on social media before his indictment in April. Andrew resigned as governor of New York in August 2021 after being subjected to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied, per Newsbreak. “Donald Trump is out there. He’s waving a baseball bat. He’s threatening death and destruction,” Cuomo said at Mt. Neboh Baptist Church.

“He’s like a character from the old south. He thinks he’s Bull Connor. Your first name is Bull. Your last name is not Connor,” he said, referring to Theophilus Eugene "Bull" Connor, an Alabama politician who opposed the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

Andrew additionally commented on Donald's lack of concern about the pandemic. “Do you remember when he tried to turn this nation against us during COVID and make New York the enemy of the nation? He’s nothing but a bully and there’s only one way to deal with a bully: you face them eye-to-eye, toe-to-toe,” he fumed. “Mr. Trump, you attacked my brother, you attacked my sister, you attacked me ... So, you bring your hate and division and we will bring love and unity… we are strong in the lord and the strength of the Almighty.”

