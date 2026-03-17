Donald Trump Offers Support as White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Diagnosed With Early-Stage Breast Cancer

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. President Donald Trump shared the news and commended Wiles for her work ethic. The president mentioned that Wiles will continue to work virtually as she undergoes treatment.

On Monday, March 16, the president took to Truth Social to share that his chief of staff had been diagnosed with breast cancer. He also said that doctors have detected the cancer in its early stages. Trump stated that Wiles will begin her treatment immediately and assured that she is backed by a “fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent.”

Trump said that during the course of her treatment, Wiles will work virtually at the White House. Referring to Wiles, Trump said, “Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American people.” He assured that Wiles will be backed by him and his wife, Melania Trump, in every way.

The president said he hopes Wiles will be back in peak physical condition soon and that he looks forward to her return to the White House. Wiles opened up about her perspective in a post on X after getting diagnosed. She shared a statistic that “nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis.”

Last week, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis. Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks. I am… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) March 16, 2026

She expressed solidarity with these women who not only undergo treatment, but also live their normal lives raising their families, going to work and serving the community. Wiles remarked, “I now join their ranks… I am grateful to have an outstanding team of doctors who detected the cancer early and are guiding my care, and I am encouraged by a very good prognosis.”

She expressed her gratitude to the outstanding team of medical experts who detected the disease in its early stage and are guiding her into care.

Wiles also thanked the president for his wholehearted support and encouragement as she prepares to undergo treatment while virtually continuing her role as the White House chief of staff.

According to a report by Axios, White House staffers were deeply saddened by the announcement but expressed optimism about her treatment and resilience.

While Wiles has yet to decide her exact course of treatment, her colleagues and family members have shown full confidence and support for her recovery.