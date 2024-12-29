Donald Trump Needs to Quit These Embarrassing Styling Hacks in 2025 – Here’s Why

Donald Trump loves the camera and at this point, it’s negligible if the camera loves him or not. Throughout these years, the president-elect has given us one too many ‘oops’ moments to think about when it comes to his overall lack of flair and wardrobe experience.

Everybody who has seen Trump can confirm that there is something off – could be his hair, his extremely tight wristwatch, larger than life tie, and unsettling baggy suits. With 2025 peaking, let’s check out some of the atrocious, nay, embarrassing wardrobe and styling habits that the 45th POTUS needs to get rid of.

Let’s start with his unusually orange skin. Many believe that it’s the classic example of a tan gone wrong. But Donald Trump continues to sport it and it’s time that he bids farewell to this technique. Speaking on the same, Jason Kelly, a makeup artist from Cleveland told Harper’s Bazaar back in 2016,

“I know exactly what he does to himself — the tanning bed, the spray tan, he wears the goggles and you can see the hyper-pigmentation around his eyes. What I’ll do is use a slightly deeper color and blend it into his tan so there’s not an abrupt contrast. I’m ready for it.”

Following this is the disastrous combover that the world has pretty often. This is something that instantly catches the eye of anyone looking at him even from a distance. Donald Trump himself has addressed the mishap and took the development rather sportingly. This too, shall remain in 2024 and not follow Trump in 2025.

Next up on the list is his unusually long ties and baggy suits. For someone into styling and following fashion ardently, it must come as a nightmare. Trump is often seen wearing ties that go as low as his belt or even further than that. Adding fire to the fuel are his suits which are never fitted. It might be because of comfort that he wears baggy suits, but it defeats the purpose of formal clothing. Here’s to hoping the US President starts wearing fitted clothes and appropriate ties.

But the billionaire is not afraid of his insecurities. While he has addressed his height and weight numerous times, he once addressed his obsession with combovers too. To much surprise, Trump talked about this during a July 2024 rally in Michigan. As seen in his video shared on X, he goes,

“See the screen up there of me? That’s very severe that combover. That’s a severe sucker,” Trump mused. “What’s with that one? It looks OK from the other side. But that is very severe. I apologize. Man. I looked up there and said, ‘Whoa. Look at that.’ Wow, that’s like a work of art.”

Last but not the least – his extremely tight wristwatch. People have often seen him sporting a wristwatch that is clearly not meant for his wrist but he adorns it. That being said, one can only hope that in 2025 Donald Trump will let go of these futile little hacks and start living more naturally. Or, introduce some changes to his overall styling bringing a fresh vibe to the room.