Donald Trump Mocks Jill Biden About Their Intimate Photo In Paris Yet Again: "A Great..."

President-elect Donald Trump caused a stir when he revealed his new fragrance line on Truth Social with a political twist, including a picture of himself seated next to First Lady Jill Biden. The perfume's title, Fight, Fight, Fight, refers to his return as US president and his survival of several assassination attempts throughout the election campaign. After sharing the initial photo with Jill, Trump took a dig at her again, posting a follow-up image from their conversation at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral. The image captures the two exchanging polite conversation as they sit side by side during the ceremony.

Trump posted a meme on Truth Social featuring a laughing and heart-eyed emoji, playfully enjoying the moment. The meme said, "Get you someone who looks at you like Jill looks at Trump." Alongside the meme, Trump wrote, “Jill was very nice. A great conversation!”

Several X (formerly Twitter) users also mocked Jill in the comment section as one person said 'it's funny' she did not look at 'her own husband this way!' Another X user chimed in with a similar comment and wrote, "Am I the only one who noticed that she’s looking at Trump with adoration? She’s totally crushing on him!"

A third critic commented, "Let’s face it, after 4 years with a demented stammering incoherent Joe Biden, she’s starved for company." Another internet user mockingly claimed, "Joe, for himself, might need to order President Trump's fragrances, the Fight Fight Fight Collection." A fifth person came up with a similar comment and wrote, "Lol, she’s looking at DJT with googling eyes, cause u see what she has to look at 24/7, Biden. Omg."

The president-elect’s fragrance line is designed for patriots who stand tall and never give up, embodying the spirit of President Trump. The Trump for Men cologne and Trump for Women perfume is priced at $199 each, as stated on the website. To entice buyers, the real estate mogul is also offering a buy one, get one 50% off deal, as reported by The Independent.

Meanwhile, despite the flood of social media memes, body language expert Judi James analyzed photos and videos from the event and concluded that Jill appeared visibly uncomfortable sitting so close to Trump. First Lady Jill and her daughter Ashley were seated just one seat away from him, as reported by Irish Star.

James pointed out that Jill used her daughter Ashley as a body language shield to distance herself from Trump during the event. The expert also carefully analyzed Jill’s body language, particularly focusing on her hands, to reveal her true feelings. Her arms were crossed away from Trump, a clear sign of avoidance, while her lips were drawn inward, suggesting a reluctance to engage or speak. Jill appeared visibly tense, and even when she glanced at Trump and responded, her smile came across as wary or more cynical than genuine.