Donald Trump Mocks Americans, Calls Them ‘Bloated, Fat And Disgusting’

Donald Trump’s recent scathing comments didn’t leave Americans feeling particularly body-positive. The President recently called the people of his nation “disgusting” and “fat.” The remark about the people being “fat” came during the President’s first cabinet meeting. The 78-year-old did not miss the opportunity to attack former President Joe Biden during the meeting.

Trump blamed Biden and his administration for the state that America is in. The Republican went as far as to call the former president the “worst president” in the history of the US. “He just left office,” Trump added.

The 78-year-old claimed that Biden was the reason behind the poor health of the citizen. The meeting that happened on Wednesday marked Trump’s first cabinet meeting.

“This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run,” he was heard saying in the meeting. Trump also attacked Biden for his policies and noted that millions of illegal immigrants had flooded into the US because of his decisions.

The President alleged that Biden’s Green New Deal, a policy aimed to address climate change, was a “total scam.” He also claimed that the initiative was the reason behind the rising inflation in the country.

Trump’s comment about Americans being “fat” and “disgusting” brought up the conversation about his own weight. The Republican weighs 215 pounds and stands at 6’3. The information came to light when he was taken to the Atlanta jail in 2023.

Notably, an average American male is estimated to weigh 199.8 pounds. The average American female weighs 170.8 pounds. Trump’s extremely unhealthy diet has also raised alarm in the past. The President is well known for his obsession with sugary drinks and McDonalds.

Donald Trump works a shift at local McDonalds – 2024 colorized pic.twitter.com/GC4lO71U7B — Trump History (@Trump_History45) October 20, 2024

He reportedly has a Diet Coke button installed in the White House. Upon pressing the button, a can of diet coke is served to the 78-year-old. Trump reportedly has several cans of the sugary drink in a day.

The President is also known to be a big fan of the fast food chain McDonalds. He is known to eat there on a regular basis and loves a good burger or two. Trump bragged about his familiarity with the restaurant when he visited an establishment in East Palestine, Ohio.

“I know this menu better than you do,” he joked while talking to a staff member. Jared Kushner, who is Ivanka Trump’s husband, has testified for his father-in-law’s love for fast food. In his book Breaking History, Kushner recalls the time Trump got COVID-19 in 2020.

I love the fact Donald Trump and Elon Musk eat at McDonalds. Elon: where you wanna eat tonight, Trump? Trump: McDonalds. Elon: word. pic.twitter.com/TDoNLKhkMD — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) November 17, 2024

“I knew he was feeling better when he requested one of his favorite meals: a McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake,” Jared shared. Trump’s connection with the chain goes back to 2002. The President has surprisingly appeared in an ad for the fast food chain.

Keith Schiller, who has served as the Republican’s bodyguard, revealed to POLITICO how he was in charge of securing Trump’s breakfast. During his 2o16 campaign, Trump reportedly got his order delivered from the Marine Air Terminal in Queens while he waited in his car.