Donald Trump’s Inflation Blame Game on Biden Backfires as Internet Exposes Hypocrisy!

Though it has only been under 2 weeks since Donald Trump has been in the Oval Office, after being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, it feels like he grossly overestimated what his administration would achieve in that short timeframe.

Trump must have assumed that the Labor Department would release stats highlighting his positive impact on the economy. But au contraire, their report revealed that the January consumer price index increased 3% from 12 months earlier.

What also comes as a shocker is this is a staggering rise from what was considered a three-and-a-half-year low of 2.4% in September.

This goes against the promises that Donald Trump made before he took office. To those unaware, while still rallying for the presidency, Donald Trump assured the people of America that once he took the Oath of Office, he would rapidly drive down prices and make the country “Affordable Again.”

However, some of his proposed economic plans have been frowned upon by experts. One such plan, which was announced during rallying, is to place massive tariffs on a wide range of imported times. This move was looked down upon mainly because it would only increase prices for consumers.

Irrespective, Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and pinned this economic debacle on Joe Biden. “BIDEN INFLATION UP,” the President posted, seemingly throwing his hands up after the fumble.

The Internet wasn’t one to stand on the side and watch him shrug his responsibility, though. Many users on Bluesky were quick to point out his hypocrisy, especially pointing out how Donald Trump seemed to take credit when the stock market soared high under the Joe Biden administration but pinned the inflation surge onto his predecessor instead of owning up to it.

“Remember how Trump said he’d immediately bring down inflation and prices would drop once he was elected? Here he is today,” a post read. “When the stock market was up under Biden, Trump took credit. Inflation up under Trump, he blames Biden. How does anyone take this guy seriously?” another user quipped.

Another user commented that the Biden blame game would go on for a while, posting, “With inflation up, the question isn’t whether Magadonians will make excuses for their Dear Leader, it’s what excuses their “information” sources will tell them to think. Personally I believe it will be to blame Biden for a while, followed by, ‘There must be short-term pain for long-term prosperity.'”

Users on X opined on the fumble as well. One handle had a post that made a joke out of Trump pinning the surge on Biden that read, “Trump’s blaming Biden for inflation under his own presidency like a guy getting pulled over for speeding and telling the cop, ‘Yeah, but the last guy who drove this car was going even faster!'”

Another netizen also ridiculed Donald Trump for letting Elon Musk meddle with national affairs by calling him the “co-president” and also underlined that the inflation surge is a direct consequence of his policies, writing, “Co-president Trump pretends that his policies have no connection to inflation going up, but if it had gone down, you can bet he wouldn’t have credited Joe Biden.”

The handle further accused the real estate mogul of being deceitful and irresponsible, writing “Trump lies to his followers constantly and never takes responsibility for his many failures.”