A 'Very Weak and Feeble' Donald Trump Once Raised Alarms With Video of Him Descending Stairs

Earlier in January of this year, Donald Trump was seen on camera departing Hotel Fort Des Moines in Iowa. But while some social media users got quite concerned for Trump due to the manner in which he descended stairs, others felt that he was 'too old.' As reported by Newsweek, Trump was seen staring down at the stairs and clutching onto the railing as he descended them in a video that was posted by Rachel Scott, the senior congressional correspondent for ABC, before it was shared by many other users.

A very weak and feeble Trump pic.twitter.com/GMVBh4dsFf — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 15, 2024

The users on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to make fun of the former President, with Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko stating, "A very weak and feeble Trump." In response to this tweet, one X user wrote, "Something weird going on with his right leg. Has he had a stroke?" A different netizen noted, "He really looks awful...like sickly." Someone else wrote, "Odd…the right side of his face looks like its droopy, right corner of his mouth sags slightly when he speaks. Yesterday some were saying it looked like he was slightly dragging his right foot/leg."

what's wrong with his right leg — Debbie (@debbiez49) January 15, 2024

Others, however, took to mocking Trump for the weird manner in which he came down the stairs. One person penned, "That's why I never touch the railings on stairs. Who knows what hands have been touching them... especially Trumps." Another individual added, "You can totally see the outline of diaper Don's diaper coming down the stairs right at the beginning of this video. Also, get a load of diaper dude Walt Nauta's diaper bag."

Donald Trump on stage. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

It's worth noting that many social media users were worried that Trump may have been suffering from some undisclosed health issue upon seeing the video because Trump often attacked Joe Biden for not being young when the election season started. Moreover, on January 5, during a campaign event in Iowa, the President-elect made fun of Biden for 'stuttering' during a speech (in which the latter was warning Americans about the dangers of a second Trump term in office). According to The Daily Mail, at a speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Biden referred to Trump as 'sick' and a 'loser' and said that 'we nearly lost America' three years before.

Right side of his face is droopy — sammi standswithUkraine💙💛 (@BellandeliSammi) January 15, 2024

In response to these attacks, Trump asked the crowd, "Did you see him? He was stuttering through the whole thing. He's going bah bah bah he's a threat to democracy. They've weaponized government. He's saying I'm a threat to democracy." That same day, Trump mimicked Biden's Pennsylvania address by acting as if he was stuttering.

Trump responds to Biden’s speech by claiming that Biden stuttered through it. He then does his impression of people who stutter pic.twitter.com/DwZo4SITHA — Acyn (@Acyn) January 5, 2024

Trump also took offense at the reporters present, claiming they would misreport his jokes. He added in his rally rant, "You know how bad the press is? You know what they do? They take me saying that, like that, and they say ‘Trump couldn't say the word democracy - look!'" For this, Trump was again criticized on X by many for being callous and saying things that are often inappropriate.

Me: Trump mocked a disabled reporter



MAGA: Nu-uh, fake news libtard!



Me: Dude, it’s literally a GIF pic.twitter.com/oG6uazuBc6 — Sharsyn oh ffs… 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@sharsyn) January 12, 2024

One user wrote, "How does this POS even get votes, this is not the first time he has made fun of people with disabilities. Those who vote this man have absolutely no morals." Another one jotted down, "President Biden delivered an eloquent speech! What we are hearing, here, are the ramblings of a disturbed loser. This here is a criminal so desperate for immunity for his crimes ,that he will belittle and mock anyone! This is a pathetic desperate ranting of a person circling the drain!"

This article originally appeared 10 months ago.