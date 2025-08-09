Donald Trump Mocked Across Social Media After MAGA Ally Declares He’s the ‘Opposite of Feminine’

MAGA supporter and Podcaster, Charlie Kirk, has called Donald Trump masculine, and the internet doesn’t seem to go with this thought. Kirk mentioned that no one has ever called Trump feminine, and the audience started laughing during the show.

He must have thought he was onto something, calling Trump masculine, but Netizens are finding ways to prove just how untrue this is. What Kirk said is getting popular for the reason he did not intend to.

Charlie Kirk: “If you are a man in this country and you don’t vote for Donald Trump, you’re not a man.” @JasonSCampbell *This is an example of the ‘No True Scotsman’ fallacy.pic.twitter.com/lmJHQ84HEW — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 16, 2024



One X user compared Trump to drag queens and called him ‘drag queen for straight men.’ Another one chimed in with calling him catty, bitchy and queeny. Moreover, how often Trump talks about his ballroom and is obsessed with clothes shows he’s not that masculine.

The users pointed out that he is obsessed with his hair and makeup; he tries to look a certain way when in public. Another X user made an observation that he likes interior designs and musical theater.

I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being feminine. I’m a fairly femme girl myself. But we are talking about a man obsessed with musicals and ornate interior design who lately won’t stop talking about the ballroom he’s building. Donald Trump is feminine. pic.twitter.com/tx6CALeEiQ — Thorne 🌸 (@ExistentialEnso) August 7, 2025



He has also been heard criticizing masculine weightlifting and exercise apart from golf. One of them even called him out for knowing everything that goes on The View.

There is nothing wrong with liking this stuff, but these are traditionally feminine qualities. Even after so much criticism, Kirk still believes him to be ultra masculine. Since Trump has a supermodel wife and likes big planes and red ties, he’s masculine, according to Kirk.

Charlie Kirk is begging men to vote otherwise we will face the horror of women being in charge of their own healthcare. pic.twitter.com/udlyqvZ1H0 — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) October 30, 2024



Kirk also declared how Gen Z is helping Trump, as they are the most conservative just like him. They also helped him win the election, as Barron pitched in to the youngsters for his dad.

People also pointed out how Trump uses makeup and tan to look presentable. Moreover, he is seen covering up bruises with concealer. But people figure out the patchy applications. Insiders reveal how insecure Trump is about his looks, and that’s not a masculine quality.

He is insecure about his hair thinning and weight. Due to this, his red and blue ties are set to be longer than normal. He thinks the vertical line from the tie will make him appear smaller.