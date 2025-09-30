Donald Trump Mispronounces ‘Abraham’ and Offers Bizarre Explanation – Benjamin Netanyahu Corrects Him On Camera

Donald Trump is known for his pronunciation gaffes, and this time, he wasn’t even shy about it. The 79-year-old US President was caught mispronouncing a common word during his speech at the White House. He realized that he was making a mistake, but then went on to justify it.

To show America’s loyalty to Israel, Trump presented his 20-point plan to end Israel’s war in Gaza in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“No president in history has been a greater friend to the state of Israel than I have. In addition to negotiating the Abraaaham accords,” Trump said while mispronouncing the name of the 2020 agreement between Israel and many majority-Muslim nations.

Trump then paused mid-speech and claimed that his pronunciation was the correct one. As he repeated his choice of pronunciation, he said, “I like to say it that way because the real people, that’s what they call it, Abraaaham.”

And then came the explanation behind it. Trump justified, “I would say Abraham, but it’s so much nicer when you say Abraaaham—so much more elegant.”

But what came next was something that nobody expected. Instead of ignoring Trump’s mistake and his bizarre reason behind it, Benjamin Netanyahu corrected him when he took to the podium.

He began by saying, “Under [Trump’s] leadership, we can reenergize,” before further adding, “I have to contribute my own—the Avraham Accords.”

According to the Daily Beast, the Israeli PM went on to explain, “That’s what it’s called in the original Hebrew: Avraham. Abraham is fine, Abraaaham—however you want to call it.”

🚨 MAJOR DISAGREEMENT between Netanyahu and Trump on pronouncing Abraham Accords. “The Avraham accords. That’s what it’s called in the original Hebrew — Avraham. Abraham is fine. Abraham, however you want to call it.“ https://t.co/Z4W5Mooafa pic.twitter.com/BY5jzdxGLi — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) September 29, 2025

It was an unbelievable sight as the two world leaders were busy discussing the correct pronunciation of a common word while a more pressing issue, such as an ongoing war, was sidelined for a moment.

The strange exchange couldn’t miss the eagle-eyed netizens who were quick to troll Donald Trump. An X user wrote, “This deal could fall apart now that Bibi insisted on his own pronunciation of Abraham.”

Fortunately, the meeting ended on a positive note as Donald Trump announced that Israel had agreed to his plan to end the war in Gaza.

The POTUS said, “I also want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we’ve seen for so many years, decades—even centuries—and begin a new chapter of security, peace and prosperity for the entire region.”

This isn’t the first time Donald Trump has been found struggling to pronounce certain common words correctly. A week ago, he was having difficulty saying acetaminophen during his speech.

“Asceda— well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem—enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” Trump was able to say it correctly on his fourth attempt.