Donald Trump & Melania’s Inaugural Ball Dance Was Awkward Enough to Fuel Marriage Rumors

Who could ever forget Donald and Melania Trump’s dance at the Commander in Chief Ball back on January 20, 2025?

It was supposed to be a romantic moment. Unfortunately, Donald Trump and Melania’s stiff swaying across the stage had everyone buzzing in a not so flattering way. The newly sworn-in president and first lady shuffled along to a cover of Elvis Presley’s “An American Trilogy,” but the performance looked like an obligation than a celebration. Viewers took to social media to declare the pair looked more like they were heading toward a breakup than being all smiles in a victory dance.

🚨BREAKING: Trump and Melania’s Inaugural Ball First Dance pic.twitter.com/bd8RzPEAGp — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025

Body language analyst Mark Bowden didn’t exactly help the Trumps’ case. “He and Melania take a traditional ballroom hold, but the moment quickly becomes awkward. As Melania’s head springs back — likely an effort to flick her hair away from her face — it risks appearing as a sudden, terrible moment of revulsion,” he explained to the Irish Star. This is not exactly the fairytale imagery the White House was likely hoping for.

Still, one awkward night doesn’t define a marriage. The couple has had plenty of lighter, even affectionate moments on the dance floor in the past. Who could forget Donald Trump Jr. capturing them cutting loose to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” during the 2024 Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve bash? Or their spur-of-the-moment dance on the White House balcony during Fourth of July festivities, when even Melania seemed swept up in the goofy celebration. As one X user joked at the time, “You know it’s a proper celebration when even Melania can’t resist joining in. Best 4th of July America’s had in years, cheers to that!”

There’s a disgusting rumor started by CNN’s Kate Bennett that President Trump and First Lady Melania are getting a divorce. This isn’t the first time Bennett has reported similar stories from anonymous sources. pic.twitter.com/Pyi5Kax3aK — The TRUMP PAGE (@MichaelDeLauzon) August 27, 2023

But netizens can’t forget the many public moments when Melania refused to take his hand or complete a successful kiss. On the inaugural day itself, they had the most awkward moment when Melania turned down Trump‘s kiss attempt moving her cheeks forward.

Trump’s obsession with “Y.M.C.A.” has become something of a running gag. The president even plays DJ at Mar-a-Lago and proudly spins the track himself. Melania, however, has always kept a little distance from her husband’s signature move. On Fox & Friends, when asked about Donald’s instantly recognizable shimmy, she called it “a very special and unique dance.” She then added, “a lot of people are copying it and everybody has fun with it.” But when asked if she dances the same way, she replied with a “no.” She admitted she’s never given him tips on it, either, apparently, the routine is all his own creation.

And just to add to the family comedy, Trump Jr. once posted a bizarre Thanksgiving clip featuring his dad busting out the “Y.M.C.A.” dance while bursting out of a giant turkey costume. No wonder Melania leaves that one to him.