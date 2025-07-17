Donald Trump Meets Fentanyl Victim’s Mom at the White House—And the Interaction Turns Uncomfortably Awkward

Donald Trump’s awkward interaction with a mother who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose is hard to miss. A woman joined the President in the White House to share the story of her son while thanking Trump for working on stopping the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States. An awkward moment between Trump and the mother was hard to miss.

Anne Fundner lost her son in 2022 to a fentanyl overdose. The woman’s son lost his life after taking a fentanyl-laced pill. Fudner joined the President in the White House to share the tragic details of her son’s death.

In the event that happened in the East Room of the White House, the mother of the late 15-year-old tried to give the President a picture of her son. “You can have that. Would you like that? I would love to give that to you,” the woman can be heard saying to the 79-year-old.

Instead of accepting the framed photo, Trump is seen saying something to Fudner as he returns the photo to her. After the seemingly awkward interaction, the woman makes her way down the podium.

Trump-supporting fan accounts that posted the interaction cut the video when Fudner finished talking. Anne, who lost her son to a fentanyl overdose, has been a MAGA loyalist since her son’s death.

She previously blamed the Biden government for playing a part in her son’s death. “And fentanyl still found my son,” she said at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in 2024.

“I hold Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, the border czar — what a joke — and Gavin Newsom and every Democrat who supports open borders responsible for the death of my son,” Anne alleged at the convention.

According to the data released by the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl makes it to the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border. A report from the Centers for Disease Control reveals that the death toll from a fentanyl dose went from 73,838 in 2022 to 72,776 in 2023.

That being said, in the past decade, deaths caused by a fentanyl overdose have seen a sudden increase. Trump has been very vocal about his wish to eradicate the fentanyl flow coming into the US since the start of his term. The President has even taken drastic measures to ensure the flow is stopped.

The President used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to impose hefty trade tariffs on several nations. Trump recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the letter he wrote to the Canadian Prime Minister regarding the alleged fentanyl issue.

In the letter, Trump claims that Canada had failed to “stop the drugs from pouring into our country.” He goes on to note how Canadian goods will now face a 35% tariff, which is “separate from all Sectoral Tariffs.” Trump also offered an olive branch to his neighbors by noting that he would be willing to modify the tariffs if they worked with him to fix the fentanyl issue.