Donald Trump Makes Surprising U-Turn on Epstein Scandal, Issues Urgent Call to Republicans

Amid pressure from Democrats and his own MAGA circle, Donald Trump has ordered the release of Epstein files. The documents have been one of the hot topics ever since Trump’s second term began back in January. And now the POTUS himself has called on Republicans to release the files related to the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

On November 16, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we’ve got nothing to hide.” He added, “And it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat’ Shutdown.”

Earlier in February, Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, said that the files were “sitting on my desk for review.” However, a few months later, the Department of Justice and the FBI jointly released a statement saying that there would be no future release regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case. In addition, they declared that the purported “client list” actually didn’t exist.

Donald Trump says House Republicans “should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide.” pic.twitter.com/cuBX7J3Odp — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2025

The backlash grew intense when a photo of Epstein and Trump together from years back surfaced on social media. Although the POTUS claimed he had fallen out with the disgraced financier before his convictions, the claim still sparked massive controversy.

Even though he is now calling on his fellow Republicans to release the files, last week, Democrats released a few documents from the House Oversight Committee that mentioned his name. Those documents detailed some emails from 2011 to 2019, which have the POTUS’s name several times.

In one of those emails, Epstein branded the President as “dangerous.” He wrote, “I have met some very bad people ,, none as bad as trump. not one decent cell in his body.. so yes- dangerous (sic).” This email was addressed to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and was dated February 8, 2017.

In another, he claimed that the Republican POTUS “knew about the girls” and “spent hours at my house” with a woman who was allegedly a victim of sexual trafficking.

House Dems Demand Release of Epstein Files in Letter to AG Pam Bondi It is absolutely wild watching some democrats like Jasmine Crockette and Eric Swalwell demand the Epstein files be released… While other prominent top democrats are absolutely silenthttps://t.co/iLnhOJZptX pic.twitter.com/7VK1DhfWvb — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 8, 2025

The documents also had another exchange between Epstein and his associate and then-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell. In April 2011, he told Maxwell, “want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump…[VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him,, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there (sic)”.

In response, Maxwell wrote, “I have been thinking about that.” However, although his name has been mentioned several times in the documents, Donald Trump has not directly sent or received them. He has been accused of no wrongdoing as well.

Following the release, Donald Trump claimed them as a “hoax.”