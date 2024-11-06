Donald Trump Makes a Violent Remark About Michelle Obama, Asks 'Am I Allowed to Hit Her Now?'

Donald Trump caused quite a stir with a horrid remark about former First Lady Michelle Obama at a rally in North Carolina. Trump asked supporters if he was "allowed to hit her now." The unexpected comment that came just a day before the election was declared, was in response to Obama's criticism of Trump and his policies as she backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

"Michelle hit me the other day," Trump told his supporters in Raleigh. "I was so nice to her, out of respect, I was so nice. She hit me the other day." The former president then narrated an alleged conversation he had with his advisers whom he sarcastically labeled as 'geniuses'. He revealed, "I was going to say to my people, 'Am I allowed to hit her now?'" but his advisers urged, "Take it easy, sir...Just relax."

The admission showed how frustrated Trump was getting with the limits imposed on him by his campaign team. "What do you mean?" Trump recalled asking his advisers. "She said bad about me. I can't hit back?" The audience encouraged him to retaliate when he went off-script and polled the crowd about whether this was good advice. Trump subsequently stated, "I would actually love to hit back, but we will hold it a little while [after Election Day]."

Trump was alluding to Obama's recent pointed criticism of him during a Sunday evening rally. She had argued that parents couldn't reasonably vote for the Republican nominee who also happens to be a convict. She said, "There is no way that we can tell our kids that anything is possible, that we should be open and accepting of every voice and perspective, and then give them a leader who contradicts all of those lessons," as per the New York Post.

Political commentators promptly deemed Trump's remarks as dangerous. They highlighted that they were in poor taste as women voters had a significant chance to influence the presidential election. Early voting data showed that more women had shown up to cast their votes than men. CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere mocked and penned, "In a race that could be decided by the growing gender gap, Trump's closing message on Michelle Obama is: 'Am I allowed to hit her now?'" as per Raw Story.

Obama remains one of the most-loved Democratic figures. Her recent efforts to assist Vice President Harris in her campaign trail had a significant impact. Trump's inner circle including strategists Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles made a concerted effort to keep his campaign focused and professional, discouraging any personal attacks. They wanted to create a different atmosphere than his race in 2016 against Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton who he repeatedly attacked.