Donald Trump Lauds 'Conservative Guy' Billy Ray While Criticizing Miley Cyrus as His 'Liberal Daughter'

Although Billy Ray Cyrus does not talk much about his political views, recently he shared a photograph with Donald Trump on his Instagram Story. It came shortly after the presidential candidate publicly slammed singer Miley Cyrus and praised Billy at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville on Saturday, as reported by Mediaite. The timing for this couldn’t be more dramatic as leaked audio of Billy arguing with Firerose went viral recently. The leaked audio also had Billy using abusive language for his ex-wife Tish and his daughter Miley.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mark Makela

While addressing the crowd at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville, Trump took a moment to name a few celebrities and fellow speakers who stood in his camp. He then brought up Billy and said, “Billy Ray Cyrus is here, where is Billy Ray, he’s around here someplace." Further praising Billy and criticizing Miley, he said, “He’s a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” This remark also made many attendees laugh. Miley, who actively shared her political opinions, has been a critic of Trump.

Trump: Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, how did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen? pic.twitter.com/PykKSeZTjY — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

Back in 2016, Miley wrote on her Instagram, “Honestly f— this shit I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean.” However, later next year, she claimed, “I’m not f—ing leaving the country, that’s some ignorant shit, that’s dumb." She added, “Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good,” as reported by The Hill. The singer also said, “Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f—ing voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

Meanwhile, after the reported feud between Billy and Miley went viral, a source said, "There is no excuse, ever, for a father to call his daughter a skank. Any inkling of respect that Miley had for her father is gone. He is dead to her. Billy Ray and Miley have already been on bad terms since his marriage to Firerose only three months after her mother Tish [Cyrus] filed for divorce." The person added, "Miley is mad, sad, and also not giving a s---, all the emotions are there. Miley is over-caring about what Billy Ray has to say about her, her mom, or her siblings. Miley is as independent of a woman as possible, and she refuses to let her dad, or any man, break her heart."

The insider also said, "He is trying to say that what he said about Miley, calling her a s----, was taken out of context. But Miley is not even entertaining any of this. She won't be accepting any apologies," as reported by OK! Magazine. Speaking about the fight with Firerose, Billy said, "H--- yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that's before I knew she was a fraud. I just knew something wasn't right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That's before I knew her parents' last name."