Donald Trump Just Revealed His Daughter Tiffany Is Pregnant as He Went Off-Script: "So, That's Nice"

Donald Trump often goes off script to grab the attention of his supporters during his speech. But this time, he took it too far by spilling a family secret of his daughter Tiffany Trump. The former President who was addressing the crowd at Detroit Economic Club accidentally revealed that his youngest daughter is pregnant. The 78-year-old Republican nominee for upcoming presidential polls made the revelation as Tiffany's father-in-law, Massad Boulos was also present at the event.

Trump: "Tiffany is pregnant, so that's nice."



Great way to announce your child, from your second wife, is having your grand-baby. pic.twitter.com/k8HiSnXykB — Jeremy H🇺🇸 (@jeremyfromga) October 10, 2024

Shifting the limelight on him, Trump went off script and said, "He happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And she’s an exceptional young woman. And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice." As the ex-POTUS announced the news, the supporters cheered for the Trump family. The 30-year-old youngest daughter of Trump married Michael Boulos in November 2022. The pair had been dating each other since 2018 and the wedding was famously attended by Melania Trump as well. They met each other when Boulos was still studying at the City University in London and Tiffany was on a Europe trip. Notably, the only child of Marla Maples and Trump - Tiffany's father-in-law is a well-known business tycoon who runs Nigeria-based Boulos Enterprises according to the Independent.

Although it is not known when her child is due, but when Trump announced the word it spread across tabloids like wildfire. The unborn baby would be the first child of Tiffany. Interestingly, the real estate mogul has ten grandchildren in total at the moment. According to the NY Post, the politician's sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have five and two kids respectively. Trump's elder daughter Ivanka Trump has three children with her husband Jared Kushner.

Lagos based billionaire Michael Boulos, has engaged his girlfriend, Tiffany Trump, the daughter of outgoing US President, Donald Trump with a $1.2million ring pic.twitter.com/5pXnfosJki — Naija (@Naija_PR) January 20, 2021

Currently, among the grandkids of the ex-POTUS his eldest granddaughter Kai has been the most successful show stealer. During her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention she said, "To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me," giving a peek into another facet of Trump's personality as reported by Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

No other grandchild has marked such a phenomenal presence during the political campaign for the Republican politician. Meanwhile, Tiffany, who generally stays aloof and away from politics also made the appearance and showed support for her dad when he was shot during his speech at the Butler rally. The assassination attempt on Trump made his family reunite for his political campaign and take care of his well-being on other major forefronts.