Donald Trump Jr.’s 2024 Post About War With Iran Ages Poorly as Netizens Point Out the Irony

Donald Trump Jr.’s past comments on the Trump administration going on a “full-blown war with Iran” have aged poorly after Donald Trump dismissed Iran’s proposal to end the war.

Even Donald Trump’s past comments on U.S. foreign policy have come back to haunt him on various instances. Before assuming the presidency, Trump, 79, was a fervent critic of wars.

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“Our President will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate,” Trump said in 2011, criticizing the then-president Obama. “He’s weak, and he’s ineffective, so the only way he figures he’s going to get reelected and sure is to sit there is to start a war.” Trump went on to call Middle Eastern conflicts “stupid wars” before assuming office. However, his stance changed considerably after becoming president.

As the oil prices continue to rise across the globe, various world leaders are trying to reason with the U.S. and Iran to bring the war to an end. However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has continued to label America’s demands as “unreasonable.” That said, Donald Trump is not the only one whose past comments haven’t aged well.

Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. ironically made a very specific post on X in 2024 about waging a war in Iran. “Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran?” Don Jr.’s post read. “Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve.”

Fast forward to 2026, and the U.S. now finds itself locked in a complex and escalating conflict with Iran. The recent resurfacing of the tweet has led many users to criticize Donald Trump Jr. for the ironic post and the inadequacy of the Trump administration. “The largest rug pull ever your father has pulled off,” one user wrote on X. “I hope they go after every one of you and everyone connected to this administration. F–k him and you!”

“No war with Iran. The elite and both parties never serve and have nothing to lose,” another added. “On the contrary, they tend to prosper. No war- no more American dead servicemembers.” According to the BBC, the Strait of Hormuz waterway has been closed ever since the war began on February 28. This has continued to disrupt gas prices worldwide, but it looks like the president still wants his way.

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it – TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” Trump wrote on X, replying to Iran’s terms to end the war. That said, while a ceasefire remains in place, there appears to be little progress toward bringing the Iran war to a permanent end. According to Al Jazeera, Iran demands to end the “war on all fronts.” This also includes Lebanon, where Israel has continued to carry out attacks, amid the ceasefire.

An Iranian source spoke to the publication, revealing the details of the proposal. “Our response focuses on ending the war throughout the region, especially in Lebanon, and resolving differences with Washington,” the source revealed. “Washington’s positive response to our response will move the negotiations forward quickly. The choice now lies with Washington.” That said, details have varied about exactly what Iran’s response has been.