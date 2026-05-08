Politics

Donald Trump Calls Question About Gas Prices ‘Stupid,’ Lashes Out at Female Reporter

Published on: May 8, 2026 at 8:32 AM ET

He dodged the questions, then went after the women asking them.

Melvin Mathew
Written By Melvin Mathew
News Writer
Donald Trump's foot dragging moment has the internet convinced that he is wearing leg braces
Donald Trump's behavior towards female journalists raises eyebrows (Image Credit: X/@FOX2News)

Donald Trump came under the internet’s scrutiny yet again after mocking a journalist personally instead of answering her questions. The president has had a rough history with female journalists and has used derogatory language against them. As America nears its 250th anniversary, restoration work is underway at the Reflecting Pool. Trump made a surprise visit to the National Mall to answer questions from the media.

Senior ABC News reporter Rachel Scott asked Trump about rising gas prices and whether the reflecting pool was a priority. “Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in Iran,” the ABC News reporter began. “Why focus on all these projects right now? We’re still seeing gas prices soaring?” Trump replied, “You know why? Because I want to keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also.”

The answer could have ended here itself — however, the president chose to target the publication and the journalist herself. “That’s such a stupid question that you asked… You can understand dirt better than I can, maybe, but I don’t allow it,” Trump began. “She’s with ABC fake news, and she’s a horror show. A question like that is a disgrace to our country.”

Trump then mimicked the reporter’s question in her tone, repeating it. The internet was up in arms about Donald Trump’s remarks against the ABC journalist. “Another perfectly legitimate question has triggered him because 1) a woman dared ask it and 2) he can’t answer it,” a user wrote. “Another day, another rant at a female reporter. The man is such a fragile, misogynist, needy, little wa—r.”

Another user added, “Trump calls every reporter the ‘worst’ if they ask a question he doesn’t want to answer. One more reason he’s the worst president EVER!” According to the International Women’s Media Foundation, Donald Trump has continued to take aim at female reporters. In another instance, when CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins asked the president about the Epstein list and the victims not receiving justice, Trump had a similar outburst.

“A lot of women who were survivors were unhappy with the redactions. Do you think they should be more transparent?” Collins asked Trump during a White House press briefing. The president dodged the question, stating that it was time for the country to “move on” to something else, like “healthcare.”

When Collins posed the question yet again, Trump made the answer personal. “You are so bad. You know, you are the worst reporter,” Trump began his lengthy rant. “No wonder. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

Kaitlan Collins, without losing her cool, reiterated that she was asking Trump about survivors of Epstein. Without giving the CNN journalist a moment to speak, Trump continued, “You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth, and you’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

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