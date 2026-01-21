Donald Trump Jr. Pokes Fun While Congratulating JD Vance’s Baby News

After Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance announced they are expecting their fourth child, Donald Trump Jr. took to his Instagram to congratulate the pair.

In his post on Tuesday, January 20, Trump Jr. took a different way to congratulate JD, 41, and his Second Lady Usha, 40, on their baby news with an unusual meme. JD and Usha already have three children together, sons Ewan, eight, and Vivek, five, as well as four-year-old daughter Mirabel, now another son is on the way.

Rather than posting a photo of the couple or their family, Trump poked fun at the infamous “fat JD with curly hair” meme. This time, the doctored image shows “fat JD with curly hair” as an unborn baby in the womb in a scary black-and-white sonogram image.

Along with the fake sonogram image, Trump captioned the post, writing, “Congrats JD. Good looking kid,” with a series of laughing face emojis. Meanwhile, several of Trump’s followers were quick to comment, praising his meme, while also congratulating Vance and his wife.

Despite the scary image, one Instagram user wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR VANCE FAMILY,” while another quipped, “Hehe – sense of humour.”

Yet another follower commented, writing, “Looks like a future VP,” while another wrote, “Cracking up!!!! Congratulations!!!!” Even more commented include one person writing, “Bahahahahahaah love it,” while another wrote, “Congratulations lol, it’s been a long time since we’ve had a baby in the White House.”

JD Vance and his wife, Usha first announced their new pregnancy with their fourth child on Tuesday, January 20, writing, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” on Instagram. “Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

The couple also shouted out the military doctors who “take excellent care of our family” as well as their staff members who “do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children.”

The couple tied the knot in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School in their 20s, according to USA TODAY. In a December 2025 interview with the outlet, Usha brushed off any rumors about marital issues, saying that they “find it kind of funny” when people spread rumors about their marriage.

Vance also offered insight into how he and Usha raise their kids as an interfaith couple. When speaking at a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, JD said Usha grew up in a Hindu family. However, when they met, neither were religious, but Vance later became Catholic.

When asked how they raise their children, the couple “decided to raise our kids Christian. Our two oldest kids, who go to school, they go to a Christian school”.

Moreover, the White House also sent congratulations to the Vances, but with a more serious tone, writing on X, “The most pro-family administration in history!”

Meanwhile, the “fat JD with curly hair” meme has followed JD Vance around since a tense White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February. At the time, critics edited a photo of the Vice President, giving him exaggerated features and wild hair, captioning with words from that meeting, like, “you didn’t say please” or “you didn’t say thank you.”

Instead of ignoring the meme, Vance had a sense of humor and embraced the image. In a White House post on X, a series of mock “costume package” images of political figures including the “JD Vance Costume,” that, apparently, doesn’t include the fat JD curly hair. Moreover, the VP also pushed the meme at his own expense last Halloween, revealing a short video of himself, wearing a curly brown link.

On a more serious note, hearty congratulations to JD Vance and Usha Vance on the upcoming birth of their fourth baby boy.