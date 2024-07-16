Donald Trump Jr. Lashes Out at Reporter, Says "Get Out of Here" and Labels MSNBC "Clowns"

Just two days after surviving an attempted assassination, former president Donald Trump has officially emerged as the GOP nominee. Minutes later, on the floor of the RNC convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Donald Trump Jr. engaged in a furious debate with MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff. When questioned about his father's immigration policies, Trump Jr. labeled MSNBC "clowns" and told Soboroff to "get out of here" to avoid further discussion.

As per The Hill, the reporter questioned Trump Jr. on whether practices that separated immigrant children from their families would be followed in a second Trump administration. “I know immigration is important to him. I covered the family separation crisis closely. Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?” Soboroff asked the Republican leader's older son. “You mean the Obama administration?” Trump Jr. quickly corrected. “You know they didn’t do that, sir,” Soboroff responded. “It’s MSDNC,” Trump Jr. replied. “See, so I expect nothing less from you clowns. Even, even today, even 48 hours later. You couldn’t wait. You couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense, so just get out of here.”

In 2018, Trump tweeted blaming the Obama administration for the 'child separation policy' at the borders, "@60Minutes did a phony story about child separation when they know we had the exact same policy as the Obama Administration. In fact, a picture of children in jails was used by other Fake Media to show how bad (cruel) we are, but it was in 2014 during O years. Obama separated." PBS News reported, that although both the Obama and Trump administrations used the same immigration rules, Trump instituted the "zero tolerance" policy that resulted in the separation of children from their parents. Trump refuted it saying, “Obama had a separation policy; we all had the same policy. I tried to do it differently, but Obama had a separation policy. But people don’t like to talk about that.”

Although separations were halted by an executive order signed by Trump on June 20, zero tolerance still applies, which means adults traveling with children illegally will be criminally prosecuted. According to APNews, a set of photographs taken in 2014 during the Obama administration depicting the border situation were wrongly circulated during Trump's administration. Liberal activists displayed the pictures as examples of how Trump's immigration policies had an impact.

The photos were factually linked to an internet article published by The Arizona Republic in June 2014 under the heading 'First peek: Immigrant children flood detention center'. The story included images from a Customs and Border Protection Agency facility in Nogales, Arizona, captured by AP photographer Ross D. Franklin. In one image, two unidentified female prisoners are seen dozing off in a holding cell. Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa, former Los Angeles mayor, and Jon Favreau, former speechwriter for President Barack Obama deleted their offensive tweets aimed at the Trump administration after the mistake was pointed out.

Trump later blasted the Democrats on X saying, "Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages. They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires. Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country...Bipartisan Bill!"