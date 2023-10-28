In a battle of the political realm, Donald Trump Jr. criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 candidacy, indicating it was orchestrated by Democrats to sabotage Donald Trump’s prospects. The remarks came during an interaction with Trump campaign volunteers in Iowa, where Trump Jr. echoed his concerns about Kennedy’s independent campaign. Trump Jr. in an unfiltered manner addressed Kennedy’s candidacy. He asserted, “It legitimately always felt like it was a Democrat plant to hurt the Trump thing." He continued further, highlighting that Kennedy would not be running if Democrats didn’t see worth in his campaign.

Intriguingly, during the Democratic primaries, Kennedy Jr. failed to gain prominent traction and faced limited support from the Democratic authorities. His decision to turn to an independent campaign raised questions about the potential impact he might have on the 2024 presidential race. Kennedy’s platform is focused on challenging the two-party system, showing distrust in government, and advocating skepticism regarding COVID-19, including vaccines. As per The Hill, these prospects have the potential to attract voters who might otherwise be inclined toward former President Trump. As a result, early polls hint that Kennedy could attract more voters from Trump than from President Joe Biden in a hypothetical three-way race. Apart from this, some GOP candidates, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have been vocal about concerns regarding Kennedy’s influence on the race. DeSantis remarked, "RFK Jr. will be a vessel for anti-lockdown and anti-Fauci voters if Trump is the nominee." He also predicted that Kennedy could hurt Trump's chances.

In response to Kennedy’s candidacy, Trump Junior asserted that it was highly necessary for Trump’s campaign to clarify Kennedy’s position to voters. Trump Jr. emphasized that Kennedy’s liberal stand on immigration and gun control, among other issues, is quite distinct from Trump's policies. According to NBC News, Trump Jr. also commented on the news that his father, former President Trump had been fined $10,000 for violating a gag order that restricted him from discussing the judge's staff involved in his New York fraud trial. Trump Jr. shared his worries regarding the legal situation, asserting, "When you say it’s Marxist and hyperbole, there’s no hyperbole about it anymore. It’s disgusting."

Regarding the Iowa campaign, Trump Jr. has the utmost confidence in his father’s chances in the state. He indicated that Trump’s lead in Iowa was nearly "insurmountable." When further questioned about the possibility of an endorsement by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for another candidate which probably may affect Trump’s prospects, Trump Jr. in consideration of the recent poll confidently claimed the campaign is "crushing it." The ongoing political drama between Trump Jr. and Kennedy Jr. underscores the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race and the significant impact of third-party candidates. It highlights the significance of clarifying and understanding candidates' positions on various policy issues in a highly competitive political landscape.

