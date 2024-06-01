Donald Trump Jr. Cites This Person as He Pledges Revenge for the Recent Verdict

A jury recently convicted former President Donald Trump on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress, Stormy Daniels. This made him the first president in U.S. history to be found guilty of a felony. Unhappy with the outcome, Donald Trump Jr. quoted conservative comedian, Rob Schneider, on Thursday, promising political revenge, according to HuffPost. Don. Jr. criticized the FBI during his Triggered podcast and referenced the trial's outcome with a story. The story's headline was “Rob Schneider on Trump New York guilty verdict.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Leigh Vogel

As he read the title, he said, “Hold on, this is a Breitbart article. GOP will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power.” On X, Schneider had stated, “And just like that…A former President of the United States has been hounded and found guilty by biased Democrats. Now the Republicans will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power. I appeal to ALL AMERICANS TO REFRAIN FROM VIOLENCE.” Reflecting on the same, Don. Jr. said, “Yeah, you know, he’s right. That’s the problem. I wish that wasn’t the case, but we don’t have a choice."

And just like that…

A former President of the United States has been hounded and found guilty by biased Democrats.

Now the Republicans will have to retaliate against Democrats when they regain power.

I appeal to ALL AMERICANS TO REFRAIN FROM VIOLENCE. #NoCivilWar https://t.co/Itg6dN2tkc — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 30, 2024

He added, "They have shown their hand. When people tell you who they are, believe them. If we don’t start fighting fire with fire, they’re just going to keep doing it. And they’ll take their wins and they’ll laugh, and when we do it back, they’ll say ‘you’re threatening democracy.’” He argued, "Rob Schneider’s not even a ― former liberal, just watching what’s going on. I mean, it’s sort of crazy.” Schneider, who backed Don. Sr. in the 2016 election, has thrown his support behind independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the 2024 White House race.

This man will eventually become President of the United States and the country and the world for that matter will all be better for it… https://t.co/l6IGJNoJqP — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 31, 2024

On Thursday, Schneider praised Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, for his insightful trial analysis. He wrote, “This man will eventually become President of the United States, and the country and the world for that matter will all be better for it." Schneider has also accused mainstream talk-show hosts of brainwashing their audiences while applauding conservative politicians. Over the years, he has become more vocal about his reactionary views, frequently ranting against the left on X. Additionally, several of Don. Sr.'s high-profile celebrity supporters are condemning his conviction by a New York jury, labeling the verdict as disgraceful.

Absolute chaos by the state of New York and the federal government. The United States is a banana republic under the Biden DOJ. Disgusting! Hope the court of appeals steps in with swift action. https://t.co/InryEMefBt — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 30, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner also shared her thoughts on the matter, posting her views on X, according to The Hill. She wrote, "Absolute chaos by the state of New York and the federal government. The United States is a banana republic under the Biden DOJ. Disgusting! Hope the court of appeals steps in with swift action." Echoing Don. Sr., she wrote, "THE ONLY VERDICT THAT MATTERS IS THE VOTE OF WE THE PEOPLE, OF THE USA, ON NOVEMBER 5 2024!" Randy Quaid also came to the Republican's defense. He stated, “America will vote even bigger for Trump now. #DrainTheSwamp #MAGA."