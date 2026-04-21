Donald Trump Jr. And Bettina Anderson Near Wedding Date Amid Growing Venue Uncertainty

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. are set to get married soon, but the wedding may not take place at the venue they wanted. Donald Trump Jr. has had a series of high-profile relationships. He was married to Vanessa Trump, who is now dating golfer Tiger Woods. The pair have two children together. In the years leading up to Don Jr.’s meeting with Bettina Anderson, he was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former ambassador to Greece. However, the engagement didn’t last, with the two separating in 2024.

Rumors of a romance between Bettina Anderson and Trump Jr. began swirling in August 2024 as the two were seen together on a brunch date on Palm Beach, Florida. The two appear to be getting along quite well, with Page Six reporting that they plan to get married in the next few months.

The source revealed that “invitations have not gone out, but they are preparing things now.” Trump Jr. and Anderson reportedly wanted to marry at the White House, but that now appears “extremely unlikely.” Rumors of the marriage had already begun swirling after Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s pre-wedding party that Melania famously missed. The bridal shower luncheon included 85 guests, including several high-profile names and almost the entire Trump family.

Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Marla Maples. Don Jr.’s daughter with Vanessa Trump, Kai Trump, was present at the event. Similar to his mother, Barron Trump was also absent from the event. Other guests, such as Daphne Oz, Dina Powell McCormick, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Andrea Wynn, and Brett Baier’s wife, Amy, were also present at the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bettina Anderson (@bettina_anderson)

Reports suggest that Don Jr. greeted Bettina with a bouquet of roses. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Bettina,” he said. “She is smart, loving, and caring.” Insiders also revealed that Bettina Anderson was “teary” during her bridal shower.

She later took to Instagram to share a snippet of the memories from the bridal shower. The video showed the different guests present at the event, the multi-layered olive green cake, and the various decorations.

Bettina Anderson knew what she was getting herself into when agreeing to marry a Trump — and according to a source, it’s all she ever wanted.

Click the link below for details. (📸: MEGA) https://t.co/IIiuBCgiKd pic.twitter.com/Owv3GHbWHK — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) April 9, 2026

“‘Three things will last forever-faith, hope, and love-and the greatest of these is LOVE.’ 1 Corinthians 13:13,” the caption read. “So deeply grateful to Yaz, Audrey, and Amy for creating such a beautiful day and making me feel so very loved.” That said, while Don Jr. and Bettina Anderson seem to be happy in their relationship, the internet has its two cents to offer.

“I hope he’s happy. I know Kim is devastated knowing all the years she invested in their relationship. Pray for her,” one person wrote in the comments, referring to Don Jr.’s separation from Kimberly Guilfoyle. The day news of Don Jr. and Anderson’s romance hit the internet, Kimberly Guilfoyle was announced to be the Ambassador to Greece. Another user hilariously added, “Buddy is winning the post-divorce duel, especially after the most recent Tiger news,” referring to Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest.