Donald Trump Jokes He ‘Wouldn’t Care’ If Reporters Died in Plane Crash – Netizens Call Out His Narcissism

American President Donald Trump landed in the UK with his wife Melania Trump, on a historic second state visit. The couple received quite a warm welcome from the monarchs and the UK Prime Minister despite protests going on against Trump’s visit.

As a part of his visit, Trump took a couple of questions from the journalists. At one point, he said, “Fly safely. You know why I say that? Because I’m on the flight … otherwise I wouldn’t care”, to the Air Force One press, according to the Irish Star. The comment naturally drew a lot of traction on social media as some users thought it was some funny dark joke while others were not at all pleased with how Trump made it evident that he only cares about himself.

Regarding Trump’s comment, one user posted on X, “This shows trump only cares about himself and no one else.” Another one added, “Sad thing is he’s telling the truth. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself.”

Trump’s narcissism is not really a new thing as there have been multiple previous instances where it was clear that the President was always ready to put himself first. Since he happens to be the only American President who has visited the UK twice during his tenure, he even joked that he hoped no other President would get the same chance again.

While King Charles and Queen Camilla, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, gave Trump quite a royal welcome to the UK, the President ended up humiliating the Royals, or at least that is what a section of the netizens thought. Neither Trump nor Melania bowed or curtsied to the King or the Queen, which is a traditional way of greeting them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Matta (@matta_of_fact)

The President and the First Lady followed the American way instead and shook hands with the Royals. Besides this controversy over greetings, Trump also made headlines for calling Kate ‘beautiful,’ which, as netizens pointed out, made her quite uncomfortable.

Trump also met Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister and even made a comment on the US planning to take an airbase back in Afghanistan. The President also heaped praises on both the UK and US and said that these two nations have done more good “than any two countries in all of history.”

Amid his visit to the UK, Trump has also been accused of actively silencing opposing voices back in America. After Stephen Colbert’s late-night show was canceled because of some beef with Trump, Jimmy Kimmel’s show also got canceled because of his words on Charlie Kirk’s death.

Donald Trump’s full speech at his second State Visit to the UK, this time at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/9IrnWf95e1 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 17, 2025

Trump had openly rejoiced when Colbert’s show was canceled and it is quite evident that his reaction remains the same regarding the cancellation of Kimme’s show. These shows, getting pulled off networks, hint at the fact that free speech is indeed in danger in Trump’s America.

The President, however, remains oblivious to any such accusations and keeps holding his ground where he has made it clear that anyone who dares to oppose him would face dire consequences.