Donald Trump is Clueless What FLOTUS Melania Trump is Doing

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attended the Congressional Ball. Trump’s speech focused on thanking Melania and JD Vance for a successful year, while Melania outlined what to expect in the year ahead.

When Melania discussed her legislative plan for next year, Trump joked that he was hearing about it for the first time. It appeared he wasn’t fully aware of everything his wife is working on as First Lady. Besides working on her Amazon documentary and promoting her book, Melania has also found success with her Take It Down Act, and she’s proud of it.

In her remarks, Melania thanked House Speaker Mike Johnson for helping advance the act, which was passed earlier this year. The legislation is part of her Be Best initiative and aims to prevent AI-generated deepfakes or any intimate images—altered or otherwise—from being shared without a person’s consent.

During a speech at the Congressional Ball, Melania Trump teased her legislative agenda for the new year while celebrating the passage of her Take It Down Act. READ MORE MELANIA NEWS: https://t.co/2aNsD6RDFi pic.twitter.com/4EviAHvz6a — The National Desk (@TND) December 12, 2025

It is meant to help young children, as well as others, gain control over what is shared about them online without their permission. When talking about her plans for next year, Melania was somewhat vague. However, she said she hopes everyone will be excited to support her new legislative initiative. The first lady also hinted that some people already know about her project because she has begun working on it.

Afterward, Trump returned to the podium and remarked, “Well, I just heard about that for the first time. The only thing I can tell you—I know one thing for sure, Mr. Speaker (Johnson).” He also added that whatever Melania is working on for the upcoming year will be great for the children.

PRESIDENT TRUMP at the Congressional Ball: “I want to thank all of the great people in the room, both Democrat and Republican, who work so hard on behalf of our great nation.” “Tonight, we’re going to set aside all political differences. We’re not going to criticize each other,… pic.twitter.com/4VoIh0VHMD — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 12, 2025

He added, “I don’t know what it is she’s doing, but I know it’s going to be great for children, because she loves children.” Then he went on to talk about his son, saying, “she’s got a wonderful boy, and she’s very proud of her boy.”

Melania is known for her genuine affection for children. She is determined to combat bullying and to support the well-being of young people through her Be Best initiative. She has also focused on making digital interactions safer for users. She finds it “imperative to safeguard children.” To know exactly what she’ll be doing next, we’ll have to wait and see.