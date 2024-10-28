Donald Trump Holds Baby Tiffany Trump Close in Rare Picture, Internet Asks 'But Why is He..'

Tiffany Trump is the only child of former president Donald Trump from his ex-wife Marla Maples. Following her parents' divorce, Tiffany had a quiet upbringing, which has sparked many theories regarding the relationship she shares with her famous father. Tiffany claims that her relationship with Donald is not strained, despite rumors to the contrary, in 2020 she shared an adorable tribute celebrating Father's Day. "Happy Father’s Day Dad! @realdonaldtrump I love you and I’m so grateful for you! Thank you for your constant love, guidance, and for always believing in me!" she posted on X with a set of throwback images. One of the photos showed Tiffany, as an infant, sleeping on her father's chest. However, the Republican leader was facing the camera rather than affectionately looking at his daughter.

Happy Father’s Day Dad! @realdonaldtrump I love you and I’m so grateful for you! Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me! pic.twitter.com/5cmIbXFvEN — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) June 21, 2020

Netizens instantly noticed the odd chemistry and criticized their bond, "Why is he looking at the camera and not adoring you?" an X user complained. "How many times has he actually hugged you or sent you a birthday present (not from one of his personal shoppers)? Did he attend any of your graduations? How about any of your birthdays? Nice dad, huh? You don't know what a real father is," another person questioned. "One picture of him holding some baby. Then another in the Oval Office. 'Constant love' lol," a netizen sarcastically chimed.

Why is he looking to the camera and not adoring you? — Pollyanna (@PurePammy) June 21, 2020

"Doubt he remembers you vs. @IvankaTrump, Miss!," someone said while comparing her with Ivanka. However, a few praised the father-daughter relationship, "Glad to see the photo when you were both younger. Very telling how loving he is," an X user wrote. "So sweet, Tiffany!! Please ignore all the vile responses...those are people who are so full of hate that they don’t even know what else to hate!! Most Americans love your dad and your entire family!!" a person agreed.

Doubt he remembers you vs. @IvankaTrump, Miss! — Joe Papp (@joepabike) June 21, 2020

In 2019, the GOP nominee's former personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout claimed that Trump disliked taking photos with Tiffany because he thought she was overweight. As per Politico, Westerhout was fired from her position after boasting to reporters that she got along better with Trump than his daughters. Vanity Fair reported that the former president called Westerhout's comments 'off the record' and praised his daughter.

Tiffany Trump & Donald Trump at Wawa gas station to buy snacks November 1, 2016, in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

“You don’t say things like she said which were just a little bit hurtful to some people,” he stated. “She’s a wonderful person and she studies so hard. She’s a great student. She’s a great person. Tiffany is great. I love Tiffany,” Trump added while referring to his daughter. However, close sources have alleged that the father-daughter duo shares a 'cold relationship'.

Remember how Donald dissed his daughter Tiffany at that fiasco of a Republican National Convention? pic.twitter.com/QPrcpkQ0BA — Evelyn Lomax 🌿 ☀⬅ (@EVELYNLOMAX3) October 26, 2024

“Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him,” a source close to Tiffany told People. “The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn’t feel totally welcome.”

President Trump on Madeleine Westerhout: "She called me. She was very upset. She was very down." https://t.co/rzNoWG2d64 pic.twitter.com/Lynk4EFa7Q — The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2019

“They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency,” the source added. “It’s gotten much worse now.” Meanwhile, Maples insisted that it was her choice to raise Tiffany out of the spotlight. “Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me,” Maples said. A source added that Tiffany avoids discussing her dad and has always been independent of the whole Trump family.