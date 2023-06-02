Travis Barker Calls Daughter Alabama Barker His 'Twin' in Adorable Father-Daughter Photos

Travis Barker, the famous drummer of Blink-182, recently thrilled fans with heartwarming photos displaying his close bond with his daughter, Alabama Barker. In the images shared on social media, the pair can be seen enjoying quality time together. Travis affectionately referred to Alabama as his "twin" in the caption of the two-picture carousel.

Travis Barker, known for his energetic performances on stage, showed his softer side as he shared snapshots of a day by the water with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker. The duo looked cheerful in the photos that are set in what looks like a boat.

In one of the photos, both father and daughter can be seen pouting. In another photo, Alabama puts her tongue out giving a silly expression, whereas Travis' mouth is open, acting as if he is surprised. Alabama left a comment with multiple hearts on the post, and Travis reportedly replied with "best father daughter duo," followed by the 100 emoji.

The Blink-182 drummer is on a world tour with the band, which will continue across North America until July 16. After a short break, the band will continue on a European tour until mid-October. Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted, accompanied by Alabama, having a blast cheering for Travis during his performance.

Despite his demanding schedule and touring commitments, Travis seems to prioritize spending quality time with his loved ones. The drummer has often been seen embracing the role of a loving father, not just to Alabama but also to his other children. Alongside Alabama, Travis shares a son, Landon Barker, and stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Additionally, since his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, Barker also acts as a father figure to her children, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick, further expanding his blended family.

Kourtney and Travis's children played a huge role in their wedding, with Travis' daughters Alabama and Atiana as the bridesmaids, Kourtney's son Reign acting as ringbearer, and daughter Penelope as a flower girl.

Travis Barker's union with Kourtney Kardashian has brought their families together. Alabama Barker had expressed her admiration for Kourtney earlier this year, describing her as the "best stepmom" in a heartfelt birthday tribute. Alabama acknowledged Kourtney's selflessness, highlighting her dedication to putting family first, and praised her for being a loving person. “You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hardworking mom. Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another stepmom,” Alabama wrote in an Instagram Story.

The Barker-Kardashian family often shares glimpses into their lives on social media, offering fans a sneak peek into intimate family moments. They recently celebrated Kourtney's 43rd birthday together at Disneyland. In mid-May, the family also celebrated Mother's Day, with multiple social media posts dedicated to Kourtney. Alabama Barker shared a sweet note as well. "Happy Mother's Day Kourt. Thank you for taking care of me like your own, love you @kourtneykardash," wrote the 17-year-old.