Donald Trump Hints at Apparent ‘Loophole’ That Could Let Him Run for a Third Term—Claims, “A Lot of People Want Me To!”

In multiple previous instances, Donald Trump had clearly mentioned how he wished to serve a third term as the American President despite it being against the 22nd Amendment America, which mentions, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

However, Trump seems to be quite determined in his ambition of running for a third time and on March 30, 2025, while speaking to NBC about the same, he mentioned, “A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

When he was asked more directly about his plans on running for the third time, Trump said, “I like working. I’m not joking. But I’m not – it is far too early to think about it..” The 78-year-old American President then added, “there are methods which you could do it.”

One obvious way that the Trump administration can ensure Trump’s third run as a President is letting Vice President JD Vance run for office and then if he wins, he would pass the role to Trump. While Trump confirmed that this was indeed one of the ways that could help him to fulfil his dreams, he did not mention any other method that would yield the same results.

It should be noted here that Seteve Bannon, a former Trump advisor and a ring wing podcaster had previously supported the idea of Trump running a third term while being on Cuomo on NewsNation. He had said, “I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028, so I’ve already endorsed President Trump. A man like this comes along once every century if we’re a little lucky. We’ve got him now, he’s on fire, and I’m a huge supporter. I wanna see him again in 2028.”

When he was asked how could that possibly happen given the Constitution clearly prohibits it, Bannon had said, “We’re working on it. “I think we’ll have — I think we’ll have a couple of alternatives. Let’s say that. We’ll see. We’ll see where he’s at … that people will say ‘[what is] the definition of a term-limit.”

Moving in the same direction, US Representative Andy Ogles has put forward a newly proposed bill aiming to change the decades-old 22nd Amendment so that Trump could continue being the American President beyond the timeline allowed by the Constitution. His proposed amendment would read, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

With Trump’s allies coming up with their best strategies to help him run for the third time as the American President, it now remains to be seen if they can actually change the Constitution and the 22nd Amendment to fit their own agendas.