Trump Administration Faces Legal Threat—Donald Trump’s Stance on Transgender Athletes Under Fire

A couple of transgender athletes have reportedly launched a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and his administration concerning the controversial executive order given by the President banning trans athletes from competing in female sports.

Last year, the families of New Hampshire‘s Parker Tirrell, 16, and Iris Turmelle, 15, are said to have filed a lawsuit that came in relation to the state’s laws on the subject. The pair have proved their efficiency in sports, which was evident in the girls’ sports teams at Pembroke Academy and Plymouth Regional High School, respectively, in the past.

On the other hand, New Hampshire featured their own laws, which were to prevent transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sports’ before Donald Trump returned as the President. However, things took a much bigger picture when Trump’s administration launched an executive order that came with the name – “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” earlier this year – before the bill was defeated in the US Senate.

This move from the White House significantly contributed to the president being included in the list of defendants named in the lawsuit in February. Concerning this situation, Tirell has expressed her grief and eventually claimed being “singled out” by legislation and the government at large.

She said to Fox News – “I just feel like I’m being singled out right now by lawmakers and Trump and just the whole legislative system for something that I can’t control. It just doesn’t feel great. It’s not great. It feels like they don’t want me to exist. But I’m not going to stop existing just because they don’t want me to.”

Turmelle, on the other hand, appealed to the understanding of the public, which circles around her plight, and said – “We don’t go to sleep in the day and go out at night and drink people’s blood. We don’t hate sunlight. We’re human, just like you.”

At the beginning of the year, Donald Trump also outlined his policies, which were about the participation of transgender athletes in female sports, stating – “From now on, women’s sports will be only for women. We’ve gotten the woke lunacy out of our military, and now we’re getting it out of women’s sports.”

Talking about athletes participating in sports, the upcoming Olympics is all set to take place in Los Angeles; the Republican Party figure also issued a message to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “In Los Angeles in 2028, my administration will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes. We’re not going to let it happen,” he said.

“Just to make sure, I’m also directing our secretary of homeland security to deny any visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the US while identifying as women athletes to try and get into the games.”

Responding to that, a GLAD attorney, Chris Erchull, said – “The systematic targeting of transgender people across American institutions is chilling, but targeting young people in schools, denying them support and essential opportunities during their most vulnerable years, is especially cruel.”

The President of the Human Rights Campaign, Kelley Robinson, fiercely criticized the executive order stating – “exposes young people to harassment and discrimination, emboldening people to question the gender of kids who don’t fit a narrow view of how they’re supposed to dress or look.”