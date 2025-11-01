Donald Trump Haunted by Melania’s Ghost in Wild South Park Cameo!

Donald Trump’s controversial decision to tear down the East Wing of the White House to make way for a grand ballroom has become a major topic of gossip everywhere. The ambitious $300 million project, which is said to be funded by private donors, has been widely criticized as catastrophic, since nearly 40 million Americans risk going hungry due to the federal shutdown’s impact on SNAP benefits. While the federal government seems to have turned a blind eye towards all the more pressing issues, South Park’s latest Halloween special episode made a befitting dig at this deafening ignorance by the federal government.

However, what started as a typical light-hearted, spooky gimmick took a deeper turn when First Lady Melania Trump made a special appearance. The episode starts with Donald Trump’s caricature stating how an entity has been haunting him ever since he tore down the White House East Wing.

As he just completes the statement, Melania Trump is shown emerging in the corner of the room, while Donald Trump sort of sees her appearance only through the mirror. Furthermore, the U.S. President could be heard saying Ever since I tore down the east wing, there’s this. That keeps appearing.” An aide can be heard counter-questioning Trump about what kind of thing he has been frequently seeing.

To this, Donald Trump replies, “Sometimes I see it in a mirror or in the hallway.” At this point, the aide clarifies that the person he sees in the mirror is none other than his wife, Melania Trump. This time, Donald answers, “My wife, what does she want?” In the next moment, the plot of the spoof video is revealed, where a voiceover reveals that a ghost has been haunting the East Wing of White House ever since it was demolished. Meanwhile, a Stan voice adds in the background about how the town of South Park has increasingly become more political by the day.

Well, agree or not, the spoof South Park video marking Melania Trump’s debut has left the internet buzzing with comments. Someone wrote “HOLY S**T MRS. ENTER-I mean….MELANIA!!!”, meanwhile another user commented “LMFAOOOOO MELANIA ON SOUTH PARK GOT ME DEAD”. What’s more is that the caption through which South Park described this particular episode of the comic video also grabbed extra attention from users. It can be read as “The White House deals with a disruptive spirit from the east wing; Stan worries that South Park has become too political.”

Trump is being haunted by Melania and Pam Bondi is a brown noser on South Park 🤣🤣🤣 #SouthPark pic.twitter.com/QsQgm8l8OX — Alex Haha 🃏 (@DevilsAdvocateC) November 1, 2025

Well, this has not been the first time that a South Park episode has poked fun and directly taken a swipe at Trump and his politics. However, time and again, the U.S. President, via his spokespersons, has openly shared their disregard for the show and the kind of content that they put out.

Back in July last year, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers addressed the parodies against Trump made by South Park. In a statement to USA Today, he had said, “This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Meanwhile, with the rapid destruction of the East Wing in progress, Trump has invited ire left, right, and center, mainly because of the ill-timing of the whole process. Lately, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris openly expressed her disapproval of the lack of attention towards the food crisis among Americans, since Donald Trump has solely been focusing on creating an extravagant ballroom for entertainment purposes. She attacked him for being willing to let millions go hungry at the cost of a ballroom being made, that too after getting funded by fat private donors.

Shedding her rant on Jon Stewart’s The Daily Show podcast, she said “Are you f—— kidding me? This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely disregarding the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now. Come on! I’m not going to be distracted by, ‘Oh, does the guy have a big f–king hammer!?’ What about those babies!?”