Donald Trump Has Chosen a VP Candidate but Keeps His Decision Under Wraps: “Nobody Knows”

Former president Donald Trump is still coping with the aftermath of the hush money trial verdict and other legal battles. Nevertheless, he continues to actively campaign for the upcoming November election. His chosen running mate is also going to be announced shortly at the Republican Party convention in Wisconsin next month. As reported by HuffPost, Trump has made it clear that he has already chosen his vice presidency pick but has not informed the person or anyone about it yet.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Before his campaign rally in Philadelphia on Saturday, Trump was questioned by NBC News about the same. He responded, “In my mind, yeah...Nobody knows about it” He also revealed that his desired candidate will be present at the upcoming presidential debate against Joe Biden. “They’ll be there. I think we have a lot of people coming.” During a phone interview with Newsmax, Trump expressed admiration for four potential VP candidates.

As reported by The Hill, he said, “I thought Tim Scott didn’t run as good of a race as he’s capable of running for himself, but as a surrogate for me, he’s unbelievable. He’s been incredible. Gov. Burgum from North Dakota has been incredible. Marco Rubio has been great. JD Vance has been great. We’ve had so many great people out there.” Brian Hughes, a senior Trump campaign adviser, also gave a statement. He said, “Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless the person is named Donald J. Trump."

Trump has a history of teasing the media about his VP choice. Back in January, when asked by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum about his potential running mate, Trump gave a similar response. As reported by TIME Magazine, he said, “I can’t tell you that. But I know who it’s going to be.” Hughes also spoke about the campaign's main criteria for picking a running mate. He said, the person will be someone who “is a strong leader who will make a great President for eight years after his next four-year term concludes.”

In the past, Trump claimed, “Everybody wants to work for me. And a lot of people say, ‘Oh, would he work for me? Oh, would he be a Vice President? Would he accept?’ Vice President? I’ve got everybody in the nation calling me begging me to be vice president." As reported by The Independent, a source also revealed, “Trump is looking for three things. He’s looking for who can raise money, he’s looking for who is an effective surrogate on TV with adversarial media, and he’s looking at who will do the best job debating Kamala Harris.” Meanwhile, Trump's sentencing is scheduled for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention.